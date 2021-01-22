Isle of Wight test centre still seeing people with mainland postcodes – but it’s tiny

News OnTheWight can reveal that the Isle of Wight Covid-19 test centre processed, on average, three mainland postcodes each week from the beginning of November to mid January.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said,

“The Isle of Wight Test Group continues to closely monitor demand and capacity on a weekly basis. “This includes monitoring the number of tests booked which have a mainland postcode. This activity typically accounts for, on average, around three tests per week (1 November-13 January), which is minimal given that daily capacity at the regional test centre at Newclose is in the region of 400 tests.”

These cases are not added to the figures for the Isle of Wight.

Do not travel for a test

Whether the people are travelling over for the test, or happen to be on the Island for work, or are in second homes is not known, but the council spokesperson went on to add,

“However, we would again remind all residents that they should not travel to or from the Island for a Covid-19 test. “This virus thrives on social contact – more social contact leads to rising cases, which leads to more hospital admissions and tragically, more people dying.”

Latest cases and deaths

In the last week there have been 823 new positive Coronavirus – dropping to a rate per 100,000 population of 583.69.

Sadly, yesterday we reported there were 10 new deaths within 28 days of positive test, taking the cumulative total to 151 and nine new deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, taking the cumulative total to 115 (as of 8th Jan).

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.





Image: mdgovpics under CC BY 2.0