Isle of Wight test centre still seeing people with mainland postcodes – but it’s tiny

covid-19 drive through testing centre - person standing at door of car with clipboard

News OnTheWight can reveal that the Isle of Wight Covid-19 test centre processed, on average, three mainland postcodes each week from the beginning of November to mid January.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said,

“The Isle of Wight Test Group continues to closely monitor demand and capacity on a weekly basis.

“This includes monitoring the number of tests booked which have a mainland postcode. This activity typically accounts for, on average, around three tests per week (1 November-13 January), which is minimal given that daily capacity at the regional test centre at Newclose is in the region of 400 tests.”

These cases are not added to the figures for the Isle of Wight.

Do not travel for a test
Whether the people are travelling over for the test, or happen to be on the Island for work, or are in second homes is not known, but the council spokesperson went on to add,

“However, we would again remind all residents that they should not travel to or from the Island for a Covid-19 test.

“This virus thrives on social contact – more social contact leads to rising cases, which leads to more hospital admissions and tragically, more people dying.”

Latest cases and deaths
In the last week there have been 823 new positive Coronavirus – dropping to a rate per 100,000 population of 583.69.

Sadly, yesterday we reported there were 10 new deaths within 28 days of positive test, taking the cumulative total to 151 and nine new deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, taking the cumulative total to 115 (as of 8th Jan).

Only get tested on the Island
Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal
  • Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.


4 Comments on "Isle of Wight test centre still seeing people with mainland postcodes – but it’s tiny"

andy

So let’s bring people we suspect of having the virus across on the ferries? I thought that stupidity had stopped.

You really couldn’t make some of this stuff up.

Who is responsible? They need to be sacked.

22, January 2021 8:35 am
Fenders

We are ‘world beaters’ when it comes to lessons learned, and then not acting on those lessons.

22, January 2021 8:42 am
Tim

In all fairness some of these mainlanders could be key workers who have travelled here to help. Best to leave the recriminations to the inquiry, if it ever really happens!

22, January 2021 8:43 am
Spartacus

So protecting our Island isn’t working Dave Stewart, you and your mate Seely have and are failing to safeguard us. Both of you have responsibility to make every effort to protect the heath and well being of residents it’s not happening shame on you.

22, January 2021 9:37 am

