Isle of Wight train lines feature in Michael Portillo’s Great British Railway Journeys

Michael Portillo visits the Isle of Wight and travels on Island Line trains as well as the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, before heading to Osborne House. Tune in on Thursday

michael portillo with steam railway

Island Line Trains and the Isle of Wight Steam Railway will be hitting our TV screens next week with a repeat of Michael Portillo’s Great British Railway Journeys series (first shown two years ago).

The blurb for the programme says:

Crossing the Solent with a ticket to Ryde, Michael boards the Island Line to travel along the pier in a 1930s London Underground carriage, then hops on to the Isle of Wight heritage line bound for Wootton.

His destination is Osborne House, where the future King Edward VII spent much of his childhood.

We guess he may pop on a bus from Wootton to East Cowes to reach Osborne House.

The programme airs on BBC2 on Thursday 19th March at 6.30pm. If you miss it, you’ll be able to catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

Friday, 13th March, 2020 4:24pm

By

