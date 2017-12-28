Isle of Wight’s twelve year old Amelie is rising squash star

Thanks to Rod for sharing this great news about a young Isle of Wight squash player. Ed

Hampshire and Isle of Wight rising squash star Amelie Haworth wants to start 2018 on a high with success at the prestigious Dunlop British Junior Open in Birmingham next week.

Haworth, 12, is seeded sixth in the girls’ under-13 event after finishing runner-up at the British junior nationals in October.

The Dunlop British Junior Open features over 600 players from over 30 nations. Due to the sheer size of the event, the tournament will be played over four venues in Birmingham between January 3-7.

Aiming high

Haworth, of Godshill on the Isle of Wight, said:

“My hopes are of course to win as the past few years I’ve been very young and haven’t finished very high. “Last year I came 16th and the year before I came somewhere in the 30s. This year I’m seeded sixth, but I will aim to come higher.”

Dedicated to the sport

Haworth plays six times per week and trains at Westridge, on the Isle of Wight, and Lee on Solent on the mainland which she plays at on Wednesdays. Last year she won the English junior under-11 Championships to underline her potential.

She is spurred on in her squash career by the success of England’s former world champions Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro.

Haworth, who attends Ryde School, said,

“They are both England number ones and they play such high intensity squash even though they are both in their 30s. Nick is 37 and Laura is 34. When I am older my dream has always been to become a professional. “I started playing when I was six and played my first tournament at seven. I love squash because no matter how hot or cold it is, you can still play it. You also can put a squash court pretty much anywhere. In the World Series finals (the top eight in the world compete for the end of season title) they played in the Dubai Opera theatre, and the year before they played in front of the Burj Khalifa.”

Dedication and hard work

Amelie’s father, Robert, said,

“I introduced both of my children to squash when they were very young, hoping that they would be hooked like I am! Amelie took to it so naturally, and I can safely say my hopes have been achieved! “She loves the sport, and puts a lot into it. She has high hopes, which I firmly believe she can achieve if she continues her high levels of dedication and hard work.”

A really good prospect

Lee Drew, England Squash’s national junior coach, said,

“She is a really good prospect. She reads the game superbly well for her age. She is only small but volleys quite a bit because she is reading the game.”

Dunlop is a proud sponsor of the British Junior Open and Official Ball Partner of England Squash.