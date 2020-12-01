Understanding what a visitor from Tier 2 can do whilst on the Isle of Wight

Government guidance says that from 12.01am on Wednesday 2nd December Lockdown #2 ends and the new Tier scheme begins. (That’s assuming Parliament votes in favour of the proposed return to the three Tier structure tonight).

Visitors travelling to the Isle of Wight from Tier 2 locations from Wednesday must still follow the rules from their own Tier when they arrive on the Island.

Pubs and restaurants

Although people from Tier 2 areas visiting the Island will be able to go to pubs or restaurants, the rules between the two Tiers differ.

For example, in Tier 2 you can go to a pub or restaurant, but only if being served a substantial meal, plus you can’t mix with anyone outside your own household.

In Tier 1 you can go to a pub or restaurant, it must be with table service, but there is no requirement for a substantial meal. You can mix with people outside your household, but not in groups larger than six, unless you all live together or are in the same support bubble.

Shopping

Similar rules apply for shopping, leisure and entertainment venues, personal care/close contact services, places of worship, public buildings, such as libraries, community centres and halls, recycling and waste centres, car parks and public toilets.

People visiting from Tier 2 can visit those venues, but must not mix with anyone who is not part of their own household, in the same support bubble (or another exemption applies) when they are indoors.

Those in Tier 1 can visit those venues, but must not mix in groups larger than six, unless they all live together, are in the same support bubble, or another exemption applies.

Read the full details on the Gov Website.

Sports

In relation to sport or physical activities, those from Tier 2 can only take part in organised sport, exercise classes and other group activities indoors with people you live with or share a support bubble with.

For those in Tier 1, organised indoor sport and indoor exercise classes are permitted if it is possible for people to avoid mixing in a group of more than six.

Read the full details on the Gov Website.

Weddings and funerals

It’s perfectly possible that someone from Tier 2 may need to attend a wedding or funeral in Tier 1.

For these events the same rules apply for Tiers 1 and 2.

The exception is that in Tier 1, “people do not need to limit their interaction to groups of 6 or their own household, but social distancing should still be followed between people who do not live together or share a support bubble”.

Read the full details on the Gov Website.

Visitor Charter

The Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, asks visitors to take note of the Visitor Charter that was launched in the summer, setting out what the council expects of visitors (read more about the Visitor Charter)

Cllr Stewart said,

“If you are coming to the Island at this time, we ask that you continue to be considerate and help us to protect everyone wanting to enjoy the Isle of Wight. That means wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands regularly while you are here.”

When not to travel

Of course, if you are experiencing any Coronavirus symptoms, are self-isolating as a result of Coronavirus symptoms, are sharing a household or support bubble with somebody with symptoms, or have been told to self-isolate after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace, you must not travel.

Rules of the Tiers

For the full list of what Tier 2 residents can and cannot do see the Government Website.

As a reminder for Islanders, the full list of what Tier 1 residents can and cannot do is also on the Government Website.

