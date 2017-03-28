Isle of Wight women footballers need your support to compete internationally

In June this year the Isle of Wight Ladies Football Team will be competing in the Natwest Island Games in Gotland, Sweden.

The team have competed at six Island Games since 2001 and hope to bring home a medal in 2017.

£21,000 of travel costs

However, the cost of sending the squad – 21 members aged from 16-36 years – is around £1,000 each. Not something you can easily fund down the back of the sofa.

For that reason, the Isle of Wight Ladies Football Team are appealing to residents and businesses to help them get to the Games in a few months time.

First steps on the international stage

They say,

“It will cost £21,000 to send the squad to the Games. We are appealing to the public and businesses of the Isle of Wight and beyond to help fund our team getting to the Games. “To help reduce the cost several fundraising events have already taken place, including quiz nights, raffles, and bag packing. Future events already organised include race nights and cycling the distance from the Isle of Wight to Gotland on static bikes. “Through your support you will be helping the current crop of female footballers on the Isle of Wight take their first steps on the international stage.”

Show your support

As the team are running the appeal as a Crowdfunder you get something in return for your pledge, such as signed shout-outs, photos, etc.

Head over to the official Crowdfunding Page to show your support.