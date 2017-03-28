At the end of last week the Isle of Wight council announced studies on coastal erosion and flooding would take place in Sandown and Ventnor.

Among the questions raised by readers was a query about who would be carrying out the work and whether a tender process had taken place.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council replied,

“The Isle of Wight Council will be undertaking the Studies on the future coastal erosion and coastal flood defence needs of Sandown Bay and Ventnor using a combination of in-house resources and geotechnical consultants providing the specialist expertise required in flood and coastal defence appraisal. “Following a tender process, AECOM have been appointed on the Sandown study, and CH2M have been appointed on the Ventnor study. “The two Studies are being financed by Local Levy grant funding from the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.”

Image: © Auntie P