Isle of Wight Youth Trust leader moving on

Felicity shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

After a period of transformation under the current Chief Executive, Mairead Healy, the Isle of Wight Youth Trust have announced today that the CEO is moving on.

Mairead took up the post in 2017, with the aim of initiating rapid change and expansion to meet the growing needs of young Islanders including significant expansion of Youth Trust services, a move to larger headquarters in September 2018 and securing new large multi-year grants from several national funders in the past 12 months,

Healy: A pleasure and a privilege

Mairead said,

“It was always the plan that I would be here for a couple of years specifically to implement significant change focused on our services, culture and funding model. Now that this has happened, it feels like the right time to move on and allow someone else to continue the good work. “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such a dedicated, passionate and professional team, who have focused on our primary objective of meeting the needs of our children and young people throughout all the changes which have taken place. “We have an incredibly strong team who can continue our development and further embed the changes which have already taken place.”

Returning to Human Rights

Mairead will be returning to work in the human rights field and has accepted a senior leadership role at a global Human Rights organisation.

She will also be focusing more on her public role as a member of the Youth Justice Board, which she was appointed to, by the Prime Minister in 2017.

Handover period

She added,