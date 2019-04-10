Graham Perks leaves the Isle of Wight Conservatives

Daryll shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight UKIP. Ed

Following the successful public meeting held by UKIP Deputy Leader Mike Hookem MEP in Ventnor last Monday, well-known Councillor and local businessman Graham Perks has decided to leave the Conservatives and re-join UKIP. Henceforth Cllr Perks will sit as the sole UKIP Councillor on the Isle of Wight Council.

Outlining his reasons for the switch Cllr Perks said,

“I have been thinking about this for some time. The most important thing for me is representing the people of Ventnor. “I originally joined the Conservatives because I thought this would enable me to get more done for the town, but it has not worked out at all.”

He went on to say,

“I now feel that I can do more with a different voice. I have always been known as UKIP since my first term in office, so going back made sense as it gets me out of the ruling group and lets me say more of the things that need to be said to stand up for Ventnor.”

Perks: IW “MP is backing her [May] to the hilt”

Cllr Perks continued,

“I am also very mindful of the situation regarding Brexit. Theresa May is on the brink of betraying the country to the EU and our MP is backing her to the hilt. “I could not in all honesty support this and want to send a message to the government that the will of the people must be listened to. I doubt I will be the last to send her this message!”

Hookem: Cllr Perks re-joining UKIP was special

Hike Hookem welcomed Cllr Perks back to the party and thanked the audience who attended his meeting on fisheries.