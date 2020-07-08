Isle of Wight’s carnival group receive emergency funding from Arts Council England

Shademakers, one of Europe’s leading carnival groups, will be breathing a sigh of relief after being awarded £22,495 emergency funding by Arts Council England (ACE).

ACE’s Emergency Response Fund was specifically designed to help those organisations that needed financial support to stay afloat until the end of September, due to the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Who are Shademakers?

Shademakers, who are based at The Depozitory in Ryde, are one of 22 National Portfolio Organisations (NPOs) across the South West who have received a share of £2.68 million investment.

They offer a variety of services from costume production to workshops facilities, a huge carnival archive and events such as Hullabaloo.

If you’re a Boomtown, Rhythmtree Festival or Bestival goer you have probably been in awe of their amazingly creative Carnivale areas.

They are the only NPO on the Isle of Wight to receive the emergency funding via this fund.

Find out more about Shademakers by visiting their Website.

£160 million Emergency Response Package

The awards offered to NPOs are part of the Arts Council’s overall £160 million Emergency Response Package, through which they’ve already awarded £69 million to nearly 10,000 individuals and independent organisations across England.

The Arts Council will use the remaining budget from this emergency programme to complement the Government’s recently announced £1.57 billion rescue package and help ensure as much of our vital cultural sector survives as possible.

Henley: Investment provides critical relief to valued cultural organisations

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said:

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our main priority has been to ensure that as much of our country’s cultural ecology as possible survives the summer – from individual artists and freelancers, to museums, libraries and arts organisations, both large and small, located in every corner of the country. “This investment, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, provides critical relief to valued cultural organisations that faced immediate financial disaster before September. We know that massive challenges remain in the autumn, and we’ll use the rest of our available funds, alongside the Government funding just announced, to support our sector in the coming months.”

Serota: Culture, creativity and the arts fundamental part of our identity

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said,

“Culture, creativity and the arts are a fundamental part of our country’s identity – they bring joy, fulfilment and shared experience, and help boost people’s health and wellbeing. Our National Portfolio Organisations play a crucial role in providing opportunities for people across England to enjoy the arts, and this funding will ensure that they are able to continue their work through the summer. “We’re grateful for the support of our colleagues at DCMS and HM Treasury as we’ve worked together to help our sector – and look forward to continuing this collaboration as we establish the next steps in making the best possible use of the Government’s very significant rescue package to secure the future of arts, culture and heritage in this country.”

Dinenage: Innovative ways to keep audiences entertained

Caroline Dinenage, Minister of State, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said,