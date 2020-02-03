Isle of Wight’s CHAMPS latest music video, directed by Sam Kristofski, out now

One of our favourite tracks from the latest album by Isle of Wight band, CHAMPS, is the brilliant Katrina.

It’s been described as a standout single from the album and we’d definitely agree. It’s the kind of track that has the chorus going round and round your head all day. We love it!

The upbeat, catchy track can now be enjoyed alongside the super-stylised deliciously-coloured visuals by LA-based filmmaker, Sam Kristofski.

Beautifully shot and brimming with unexpected cuts

The music video premiered on Ones to Watch Website last week. They describe it:

“And today we are elated to premiere the mesmerizing “Katrina” video in all its glory. “Beautifully shot and brimming with unexpected cuts to never-explained scenes, it is an A24 Films–worthy accompaniment to the duo’s empowering standout single”

Click on the full screen icon (bottom right) and turn the speakers up.