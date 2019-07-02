Isle of Wight’s Gift to Nature Shop supports artisans, producers and the countryside

If you haven’t visited the Gift to Nature shop at 12 Holyrood Street yet you might be a little surprised as to what you find in store.

Far from your ‘usual’ charity shop fare, the Gift to Nature Shop sells both new homeware and gifts alongside a selection of pre-loved products, mostly focused on the outdoor, garden and countryside theme.

Supporting local artisans and producers

New to the shelves are a range of local produce including The Fruit Bowl jams, Slab Artisan Fudge, Wild Island salad dressings, Oil of Wight rapeseed oil and Wight Crystal water.

The Gift to Nature shop has a clear focus on supporting local artisans and producers and growers and is a wonderful place to find something special at great prices with all profits going to ensure the 29 public open spaces they manage, including iconic sites like Brading Down, Bonchurch Landslip and Golden Hill Country Park (pictured below), stay open and accessible for all.

Peaceful garden space

The Holyrood Street premises has a peaceful garden area with a great range of locally-sourced plants and garden stoneware.

Raising money to support local countryside

Vanessa Langley, Fundraising Coordinator for Gift to Nature explains,

“Our little shop has gone from strength to strength in the last year and has really carved out its own identity, such an eclectic range of local produce, gifts and donations that you never know what you will find, the whole team here love being part of the Holyrood community and raising money to support our local countryside makes it even more special.”

Where and when

You can find the Gift to Nature Shop at 12 Holyrood St, Newport PO30 5AU.

Opening hours:

10am-4.30pm Tuesday to Friday

10am-4.00pm Saturday

10am-3.00pm Sunday

Closed Mon

Visit the Gift to Nature Website for more detail.

For more information about Gift to Nature and they work they carry supporting the Island’s countryside, pop in store of visit their Website.