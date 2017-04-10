Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 April — 28 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Chapel Lane

Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)

11 April — 26 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Kern Lane

Location: at Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Kern Lane)

10 April — 14 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

* DAY WORKS* Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Elm Lane

Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Elm Lane)

11 April — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 April — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Leak investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Station Avenue

Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)

10 April — 14 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 April — 14 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Station Avenue

Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)

10 April — 14 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lower Road, Brading

Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Lower Road, Brading)

10 April — 12 April

Diversion route

Name: Lower Road, Brading

Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Lower Road, Brading)

10 April — 12 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Camp Road

Location: at C09 Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Camp Road)

10 April — 12 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C09 Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 April — 12 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)

10 April — 12 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

10 April — 12 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Emergency carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Forest Road

Location: at A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)

11 April — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shalfleet : O/S Shoreside : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Idr – M/H Cover Paco Breaking Up And Frame Rocking Tm=G&T (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From The Jnc With Jubilee Close To The Jnc With Victoria Road : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 26 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Yew Tree Cottage

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : North Of Stone Steps On Outside Of Bend : Elm Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill: Near Walnut Cottage: High Street-Godshill

Works description: Repairs To Low Lining Stone Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Outside Clarkes Shoes : High Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 12 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: High Street From The Junction With Brannon Way To Outside No.9 High Street Wootton Isle Of Wight Po33 4pl

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 14 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Sandown : Nr Conservative Club : Station Avenue-Sandown

Works description: Investigation Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes : Outside 76 Baring Road Ml 130100 : Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Raise Cat (Cable Tv) Box Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes: From Saunders Way, North To Outside School (Ml 130236): O/S School – Pelican

Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Ecs85) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 29 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ventnor : Park Avenue, Opposite Junction With Belgrave Road. : Zig Zag Road—Belgrave Road-Ventnor

Works description: Masonry Repairs.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Opposite Highwood Lane : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Repairs To Gully System

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes : Gurnard End Of The Esplanade Ml 130115 : Egypt Esplanade-Cowes

Works description: Ironworks To Be Replaced Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Jnc With Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Opposite No.55 : Forest Road-Newport – 15595

Works description: Gully Cover Is Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : North Side Of Carriageway Opposite Island Crane Hire : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole Cover Requires Replacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 17 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Guildhall

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Thornton Manor Drive, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 12 To Oakview

Works description: Lay 64m Of 75mm In 4″Ci And Abandon 64m Of 4″ Ci And Relay 111m Of 63mm To Replace 111m Of 2″ Steel Relay 15 Services

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Caws Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 24

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Barn Conversion, Chapel Lane, Merstone, ,Iow

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30,31,32 & 33 Clarence Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Install New Water Connections,Custoemrs Have Poor Flow.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Leading Upto No.73 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 04 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 93

Works description: Hoarding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 5

Works description: Disconnect Service In Footway

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Brading : X2 Locations. 1) At Chapel Cottage (X3 P/Hs) 2) At Windingways (X2 P/H) : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 Meadow Way, Sandown

Works description: No-Dig Sewer Re-Lining In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Nodes Road (Ml 110001): Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Right Turn) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Just South Of The Aldi Roundabout (Ml 110003): Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Collingwood Road, 101m, Ml 460476 : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Carter Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Hsbc (38 Union Street)

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0