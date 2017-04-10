Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th April 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (10th April) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 April — 28 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chapel Lane
Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)
11 April — 26 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Kern Lane
Location: at Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Kern Lane)
10 April — 14 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
* DAY WORKS* Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Lane
Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Elm Lane)
11 April — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Leak investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
10 April — 14 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 April — 14 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at C28 Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
10 April — 14 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lower Road, Brading
Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Lower Road, Brading)
10 April — 12 April
Diversion route
Name: Lower Road, Brading
Location: at Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight (Lower Road, Brading)
10 April — 12 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Camp Road
Location: at C09 Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Camp Road)
10 April — 12 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C09 Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 April — 12 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street)
10 April — 12 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 April — 12 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Emergency carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Forest Road
Location: at A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)
11 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shalfleet : O/S Shoreside : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Idr – M/H Cover Paco Breaking Up And Frame Rocking Tm=G&T (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From The Jnc With Jubilee Close To The Jnc With Victoria Road : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Yew Tree Cottage
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : North Of Stone Steps On Outside Of Bend : Elm Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: Near Walnut Cottage: High Street-Godshill
Works description: Repairs To Low Lining Stone Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Outside Clarkes Shoes : High Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 12 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: High Street From The Junction With Brannon Way To Outside No.9 High Street Wootton Isle Of Wight Po33 4pl
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 14 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : Nr Conservative Club : Station Avenue-Sandown
Works description: Investigation Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes : Outside 76 Baring Road Ml 130100 : Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Raise Cat (Cable Tv) Box Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes: From Saunders Way, North To Outside School (Ml 130236): O/S School – Pelican
Works description: Upgrade To The Existing Traffic Signals (Ecs85) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 29 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ventnor : Park Avenue, Opposite Junction With Belgrave Road. : Zig Zag Road—Belgrave Road-Ventnor
Works description: Masonry Repairs.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Opposite Highwood Lane : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate And Repairs To Gully System
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes : Gurnard End Of The Esplanade Ml 130115 : Egypt Esplanade-Cowes
Works description: Ironworks To Be Replaced Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Jnc With Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Opposite No.55 : Forest Road-Newport – 15595
Works description: Gully Cover Is Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : North Side Of Carriageway Opposite Island Crane Hire : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole Cover Requires Replacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 17 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Guildhall
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Thornton Manor Drive, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 12 To Oakview
Works description: Lay 64m Of 75mm In 4″Ci And Abandon 64m Of 4″ Ci And Relay 111m Of 63mm To Replace 111m Of 2″ Steel Relay 15 Services
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning

Caws Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 24
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Barn Conversion, Chapel Lane, Merstone, ,Iow
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30,31,32 & 33 Clarence Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Install New Water Connections,Custoemrs Have Poor Flow.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Leading Upto No.73 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 04 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 93
Works description: Hoarding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 5
Works description: Disconnect Service In Footway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Brading : X2 Locations. 1) At Chapel Cottage (X3 P/Hs) 2) At Windingways (X2 P/H) : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 Meadow Way, Sandown
Works description: No-Dig Sewer Re-Lining In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Nodes Road (Ml 110001): Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Right Turn) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Just South Of The Aldi Roundabout (Ml 110003): Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Collingwood Road, 101m, Ml 460476 : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Carter Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Hsbc (38 Union Street)
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 10th April, 2017 6:55am

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel

