Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: School Lane

Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (School Lane)

12 September — 15 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 September — 15 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing including grip fibre treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sandrock Road

Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)

13 September — 27 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 September — 27 September

Suspension of one-way

Name: Sandrock Road

Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)

13 September — 27 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Road

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)

12 September — 14 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 September — 14 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : Opposite Model Village, Gidshill A High Street : High Street-Godshill

Works description: Rebuild Stone Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill : Bohemia Corner, Newport Road, Godshill, Just Past Merstone Lane On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way. :

Works description: Carriageway Investigations

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 27 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From Junction With Main Road 318m Southwest, Ml 540166 : Sandrock Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os 16

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 13 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle

Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : O/S Stonehaven (On Bend) : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: Investigation To F/W Difference In Levels

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : Located On E/B F/W By The Bend, Defect O/S A Black House Boat 209a, Near A Double Bt Cover And Marked With

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Hole In F/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : W/B C/W O/S 75 : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Repairs Due To Base/ Crazing And Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 81 Flat 1 George St, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 Clatterford Road, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Insatll Water Connection For New House

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Chapel Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 27

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Glen Apch Niton Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4

Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Mulberries Cottage

Works description: Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road

Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny

Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Planned Maintainence – Build A New Joint Box In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0