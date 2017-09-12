Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (12th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: School Lane
Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (School Lane)
12 September — 15 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 September — 15 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing including grip fibre treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandrock Road
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)
13 September — 27 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 September — 27 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Sandrock Road
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)
13 September — 27 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
12 September — 14 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 September — 14 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : Opposite Model Village, Gidshill A High Street : High Street-Godshill
Works description: Rebuild Stone Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill : Bohemia Corner, Newport Road, Godshill, Just Past Merstone Lane On The Godshill Bound Side Of The C/Way. :
Works description: Carriageway Investigations
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 27 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Junction With Main Road 318m Southwest, Ml 540166 : Sandrock Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

School Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os 16
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 13 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : O/S Stonehaven (On Bend) : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: Investigation To F/W Difference In Levels
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Located On E/B F/W By The Bend, Defect O/S A Black House Boat 209a, Near A Double Bt Cover And Marked With
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Hole In F/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : W/B C/W O/S 75 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs Due To Base/ Crazing And Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 81 Flat 1 George St, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 Clatterford Road, Newpor,T Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Insatll Water Connection For New House
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Chapel Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 27
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Glen Apch Niton Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Mulberries Cottage
Works description: Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Windsor Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4,Windsor Drive, Shanklin Po37 7ny
Works description: Shanklin – 360730 – Planned Maintainence – Build A New Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

