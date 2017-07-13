Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Festival
Traffic Management in conjunction with the Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary speed limit
Name: Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Location: at Calbourne And Porchfield Bridleway 26, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Rhythmtree Festival 2017)
14 July — 17 July
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Rhythmtree Festival 2017
Location: at Calbourne And Porchfield Bridleway 26, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Rhythmtree Festival 2017)
14 July — 17 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rowlands Lane
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane)
14 July — 25 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marks Corner Village Road
Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)
13 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of High Friction Surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cockleton Lane
Location: at C06 Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Cockleton Lane)
14 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of High Friction Surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rew Street
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Rew Street)
14 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C06 Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Highwood Lane
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)
13 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
13 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
13 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mayfield Road
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)
14 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
14 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S 26 : Mayfield Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs Around M/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp. 62 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 379620 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055,B3327 St Boniface Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The O/S Oldfield To Approx 38m Ne On St Boniface Road
Works description: Ventnor 387260 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp,89,School Green Rd, Freshwater
Works description: Freshwater – 378688 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Eddington Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 66m South Of Old School House, Eddington Road
Works description: Recover 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Mottstone Manor Farm On Brighstone Road
Works description: Brighstone – 406024 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow.
Works description: Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Brighstone : Opposit Wyatts Farm : Broad Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Investigative Works To Find Damaged Drainage Pipe Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cross Street, Oakfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 2f, Cross Street
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 33 Fieldfare Road, Newport Po30 5fh
Works description: Newport – 385176 – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside The Funeral Directors (Ml 261229) : Medina Way Slip-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 66 , Mountfield Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 62, Mountfield Road
Works description: Recover 1 Obsolete Bt Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Post Office Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 100 High Street On Post Office Lane
Works description: Newport – 379620 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Fw In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street
Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riverway, Newport, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 17 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : On The Slipway To Medina Way Southbound (Ml 260393) : Riverway-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 12 Wellington Rd, Wellington Road
Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
14 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : Opposite The Junction With Solent View Road (Ml 130112) : Worsley Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Plates Highway) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 13th July, 2017 6:50am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fsL
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓