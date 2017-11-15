Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Path behind verge to north of Somerton Roundabout on west side. : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 November — 18 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 9 Well Road East Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the c/way just before the Blackwater Hollow jnc : Blackwater Shute-Arreton
Works description: Sign works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : At the entrance to Carters Cement Works on the Newport bound side of the c/way just before Hale Lodge : Hale
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Jct New St on the Jct of Trafalgar Road Newport.
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Zig Zag Steps, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : Steps from Mornington Rd / Cliff Rd to Baring Rd : Zig Zag Steps-Cowes
Works description: Step repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET
Works description: RYDE – 448629 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 November — 24 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os 28
Works description: suspension of parking bays
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
17 November — 20 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY SCHOOL ENT HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : On the bend (lower side of the c/way) behind the black and white barrier : Firestone Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Drainage repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 November — 19 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2 ST.Georges View High Street Newchurch
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Pointer Inn High Street Newchurch
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S 191 TO 50M EAST OF 172
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES . BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : E/b on soft verge/ hedged area middle of the road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Post works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 260 NEWPORT ROAD, COWES, PO31 8PF
Works description: dig in footway required to provide new box for new broadband service in area. section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works in f/way, temporary F/Way closure, alternative on other side of street, many thanks
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 November — 23 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
17 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: RELAY SETRVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 CHAPEL ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 November — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S CHURCH GATES
Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
16 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Field Place, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 November — 23 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 26
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ludbrook Way, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
15 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL: Whole length of Close from junction with Nettlecombe Lane, 58m, ML 562218: Ludbrook Way-Whitwell
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT 50% PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
16 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Chapel Cottage
Works description: SCAFFOLD – ADL Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
15 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL: Whole length of Close from junction with Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, ML 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
15 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s The Kings Head
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Access Scaffolding/SCA Group
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: approx 40m south from outside of Hillside and ongoing 41m south on REW STREET
Works description: COWES – 451693 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 41Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 1 ST JOHNS ROAD, SANDOWN, PO36 8ER
Works description: SANDOWN 450652 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Mall, Binstead, Isle of Wight
16 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 9
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 6:50am
By Sally Perry
