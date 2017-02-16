Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pound Lane

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane)

17 February — 21 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 February — 21 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Atherfield Road

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)

17 February — 21 February

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 February — 21 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Nettlecombe Lane

Location: at Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Nettlecombe Lane)

17 February — 21 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 21 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shorwell: Adjacent Brook Cottages: Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: Trim And Dig Out Ditches Shorwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 21 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Whitwell: Nettlecombe Lane, From The Cattle Grid Approx Half Way Up The Lane To The Bend At The Top.: Nettleco

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill C/W Pot Holes X 20 At Various Locations And Sizes. Require Filling Average Size 0.3 X 0.3 X 30mm Tm – Road Closure (Cw: Pothole) Whitwell

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 21 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: Pound Lane, Calbourne O/S The Drive To Fullholding Farm House.: Pound Lane-Calbourne

Works description: In Fill Edge Of Carriageway Pot Hole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 17 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 20 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 20 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bellmeade Path, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 28 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link From Blackberry Close To Bellmead Lane, Ml F20467: Bellmeade Path-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Falcon Cross Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 8

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldway Crescent, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Uplands Road, 290m, Ml 140324: Fieldway Crescent-Northw

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 20 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 135

Works description: Works To Excavate And Reset Cover And Frame In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kestrel Way, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 20 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14

Works description: Work Input Form From Wight Fibre To Excavate, Locate And Repair A Damaged Duct In The Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Quay Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 01 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport Quay Hotel, Quay Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Of 12 On Regina Road

Works description: Freshwater – 361163 – To Demolish A Fw Joint Box And Rebuild A Joint Box In Fw/Verge.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

17 February — 18 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Yarmouth : Westhill Lane : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Quartering And Hedging – 1.5m As Required Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 February — 20 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Connect New Water Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start