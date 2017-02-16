Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pound Lane
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane)
17 February — 21 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 February — 21 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Atherfield Road
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)
17 February — 21 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 February — 21 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Nettlecombe Lane
Location: at Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight (Nettlecombe Lane)
17 February — 21 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 21 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell: Adjacent Brook Cottages: Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: Trim And Dig Out Ditches Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 21 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Whitwell: Nettlecombe Lane, From The Cattle Grid Approx Half Way Up The Lane To The Bend At The Top.: Nettleco
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill C/W Pot Holes X 20 At Various Locations And Sizes. Require Filling Average Size 0.3 X 0.3 X 30mm Tm – Road Closure (Cw: Pothole) Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 21 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: Pound Lane, Calbourne O/S The Drive To Fullholding Farm House.: Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: In Fill Edge Of Carriageway Pot Hole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 17 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between Lucketts Farm And The Green Barn On A3054 Yarmouth Road Cranmore Isle Of Wight Po41 0xn
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Rookley: Opposite The Junction Of Bunkers Lane – Bollard 1 (Ml 410011): J/O Bunkers Lane Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Tennyson Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Yarmouth: Opposite The Junction Of Victoria Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 610017): J/O Victoria Road Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bellmeade Path, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 28 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link From Blackberry Close To Bellmead Lane, Ml F20467: Bellmeade Path-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Falcon Cross Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 8
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldway Crescent, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Crescent From Junction With Uplands Road, 290m, Ml 140324: Fieldway Crescent-Northw
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 135
Works description: Works To Excavate And Reset Cover And Frame In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kestrel Way, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14
Works description: Work Input Form From Wight Fibre To Excavate, Locate And Repair A Damaged Duct In The Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Quay Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 01 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport Quay Hotel, Quay Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Of 12 On Regina Road
Works description: Freshwater – 361163 – To Demolish A Fw Joint Box And Rebuild A Joint Box In Fw/Verge.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
17 February — 18 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Yarmouth : Westhill Lane : Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Quartering And Hedging – 1.5m As Required Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Connect New Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 16th February, 2017 6:50am
By Sally Perry
