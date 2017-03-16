Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th March 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (16th March 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hoxall Lane
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Hoxall Lane)
17 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Middleton
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Colemans Lane
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Greenway
Location: at Ryde Footpath 43, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Greenway)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ryde Footpath 43, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Warlands Lane
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 19 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Near Entrance To The Heights Opposite No. 6. : Broadway-Sandown – 19104
Works description: Replace Pot & Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The New Road Jnc : Colemans Lane-Porchfield
Works description: 28 Day Perm To Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole .50 X .35 X 70mm Tm – Stop & Go Boards (Cw: Pothole) Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenway, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Binstead : J/O Greenway Close To O/S No 24 : Greenway-Binstead
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Hoxall Cottage, 300m North, Ml 640402: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Hoxall Cottage, 250m Southeast, Ml 640403: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From A Point 250m Southeast Of Hoxall Cottage, 250m Southeast, Ml 640404: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road 380m South And East Thereof (Ml640400): Hoxall Lane-Brighstone:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Middleton,Freshwater,From Sheepwash Farm To A Property Called Wayside. : Middleton-Freshwater
Works description: Pot Holes In Dbm Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 460m East, Ml 610030 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 300m West, Ml 610029 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet : O/S No.1 And No.3 Bank Cottages : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Pothole Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Adjacent To Lane Leading To Little Chessell Cottage And Opposite Lane Leading To Matthews Barns Shalfleet Po30 4jp
Works description: Safety For Engineer To Work In Underground Structure.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Apse Heath : Opposite Sunny Dell, Newport Road, Apse Heath (East Of Garden Centre) : Newport Road-Apse Heath – 2175
Works description: Post Works – Raising Gully Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Godshill : From Junction With Whitwell Road 500m South West To Manor Farm, Ml 540154 : Roud Road-Godshill
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, As Required 1.5m Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Granville Rd On The Broadway, Totland
Works description: No Dig – Cctv Survey From M/H 6002
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 22 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Tech Patk To O/S No 3
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 152 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Replace Broken Meter Installation.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 35 In Footway
Works description: Excavate, And Repair Damaged Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Iow.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Moor View, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Flat 3 Pitt St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Thursday, 16th March, 2017 6:58am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f6G

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*