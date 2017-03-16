Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hoxall Lane

Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Hoxall Lane)

17 March — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 March — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Middleton

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)

17 March — 21 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

17 March — 21 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

17 March — 21 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Colemans Lane

Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)

17 March — 21 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 March — 21 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Greenway

Location: at Ryde Footpath 43, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Greenway)

17 March — 21 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ryde Footpath 43, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 March — 21 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Warlands Lane

Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)

17 March — 21 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

17 March — 21 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 19 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Near Entrance To The Heights Opposite No. 6. : Broadway-Sandown – 19104

Works description: Replace Pot & Ironwork

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 21 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The New Road Jnc : Colemans Lane-Porchfield

Works description: 28 Day Perm To Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole .50 X .35 X 70mm Tm – Stop & Go Boards (Cw: Pothole) Porchfield

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenway, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 21 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Binstead : J/O Greenway Close To O/S No 24 : Greenway-Binstead

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From Hoxall Cottage, 300m North, Ml 640402: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From Hoxall Cottage, 250m Southeast, Ml 640403: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From A Point 250m Southeast Of Hoxall Cottage, 250m Southeast, Ml 640404: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 31 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road 380m South And East Thereof (Ml640400): Hoxall Lane-Brighstone:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 21 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : Middleton,Freshwater,From Sheepwash Farm To A Property Called Wayside. : Middleton-Freshwater

Works description: Pot Holes In Dbm Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 460m East, Ml 610030 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 300m West, Ml 610029 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 21 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet : O/S No.1 And No.3 Bank Cottages : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet

Works description: Pothole Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Adjacent To Lane Leading To Little Chessell Cottage And Opposite Lane Leading To Matthews Barns Shalfleet Po30 4jp

Works description: Safety For Engineer To Work In Underground Structure.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Apse Heath : Opposite Sunny Dell, Newport Road, Apse Heath (East Of Garden Centre) : Newport Road-Apse Heath – 2175

Works description: Post Works – Raising Gully Apse Heath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Godshill : From Junction With Whitwell Road 500m South West To Manor Farm, Ml 540154 : Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, As Required 1.5m Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Granville Rd On The Broadway, Totland

Works description: No Dig – Cctv Survey From M/H 6002

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 22 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Tech Patk To O/S No 3

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 152 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Replace Broken Meter Installation.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 35 In Footway

Works description: Excavate, And Repair Damaged Duct In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Iow.

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Moor View, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Flat 3 Pitt St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start