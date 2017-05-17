Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th May 2017

If you’re on the roads today (17th May) find out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

road closed signs

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Combley Road
Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Combley Road)
18 May — 05 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 May — 05 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chawton Lane
Location: at Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight (Chawton Lane)
18 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Sandown Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Jnc With Blackwater Hollow : Blackwater Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Arreton Bound Lane Next To Rookley Country Park Sign Op Mole Country Stores. : Blackwater Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 18 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill : O/S Lodwell, Shanklin Road, Godshill. : High Street-Godshill
Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A C/W Man Hole Cover That Is Rocking/Banging, Replace If Unrepairable. Tm – Two Way Temp Lights. Please Note, This Is A Newly Cip’D Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 312 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Northwood: Ml 140274 Whole Lane: Chawton Lane-Northwood
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 05 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet: From Junction With Briddlesford Road 570m Towards Havenstreet, Ml 320190: Combley Road-Havenstree
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 05 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet: From Combley Wood Parking Area 570m Southwest Towards Briddlesford Road, Ml 320191: Combley Road-
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 05 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet: From Combley Wood Parking Area 510m Towards Havenstreet, Ml 320192: Combley Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 05 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Havenstreet: From Bridleway N17 480m Towards Havenstreet To Bridleway N18, Ml 320193: Combley Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Outside Little Glen, Main Road Rookley, Ml 410011 : Main Road-Rookley
Works description: Raising Kerbs, Post Surfacing Works Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : Outside 96 And Op Grove Road. : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Investigate The Cause Of The C/W Surfaced Sinking
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell : Military Road-Atherfield, Shorwell On Freshwater Bound Carriageway. Opposite The Start Of Footpath Sw55, ( A
Works description: Replace A 400mm Length Of Pcc Kerb
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 18 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 2 Prospect Road Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Lift Existing Manhole In The Centre Of C/W And Secure Probe And Replace Battery, Nil Excavation. Between The Hours Of 19:00 To 23:00, 2 Way Traffic To Be Maintained.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : Opps Calbourne Mill : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet – 12112
Works description: Drainage
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Lynch Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Calbourne : Just Before The Entrance To Westover Park When Travelling Towards Calbourne Ml 630268 : Lynch Lane-Calbour
Works description: Eurovia On Beghalf Of Cip Idr – P/H On The Nearside Tyreline On A Post Cip Resurfaced C/Way 1.2 X .65 X 45mm Tm -Road Closure (Cw: Pothole) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 Pellhurst Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Plug Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : Outside Barn Court Farm, Ml 540231 : Redhill Lane-Wroxall
Works description: Raise Kerbs Post Surfacing Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Eastern Side Of The C/W 200m Past The Colemans Lane Jct. : Whitehouse Road-Newport
Works description: Install Wooden Post & Rails
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junction With Ferry Road
Works description: Castle Street, Secure Probe And Replace Battery By Lifting The Existing Manhole In C/W Under Give & Take On Off Peak Hours Only 09:30 – 15:30.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 27a
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Spencer Lea
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 84 Boniface Ct, Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor,Iow.
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Barclays Bank
Works description: Scaffold Tower
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Barge Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Rosanna Sailing School Wootton Isle O
Works description: Rosanna Sailing School
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Buckland Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Buckland Gardens , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : At The Rear Of The Car Park (Ml 1cp027) : 2nd Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcoppice Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Godshill : Starting At The Jnc With The Private Road To The Hermitage And Working Towards The Old Dairy : Dolcoppice L
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Flitcroft Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Sandown Road On Flitcroft Gardens
Works description: Sandown – 374171 -Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional 1 M Of Duct D54 2 Way In Footway And 2m Of 2way D54 In Soft And Also Provide Duct D54 1way 6 M In Footway To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 105,Green Lane Junction Of Wheeler Way Shanklin Po37 7es
Works description: Shanklin – 400385 – Other – Renew Joint Box Or Frame And Cover In The Footpath At 105,Green Lane Junction Of Wheeler Way Shanklin Po37 7es
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road
Works description: Convert Interim To Permanent Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Fairhaven, Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 20
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Oak Tree Way, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 4
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Island Hire Centre (Ml 240231) : Adj Library
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rectory Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Rectory Rd, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : Outside Number 71 (Ml 140204) : Opp No 74 Meter 2
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

