Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Combley Road

Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Combley Road)

18 May — 05 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C58 Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 May — 05 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Chawton Lane

Location: at Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight (Chawton Lane)

18 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Sandown Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Jnc With Blackwater Hollow : Blackwater Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Arreton Bound Lane Next To Rookley Country Park Sign Op Mole Country Stores. : Blackwater Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 18 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill : O/S Lodwell, Shanklin Road, Godshill. : High Street-Godshill

Works description: Please Carry Out Repairs To A C/W Man Hole Cover That Is Rocking/Banging, Replace If Unrepairable. Tm – Two Way Temp Lights. Please Note, This Is A Newly Cip’D Road. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 312 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Northwood: Ml 140274 Whole Lane: Chawton Lane-Northwood

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 05 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet: From Junction With Briddlesford Road 570m Towards Havenstreet, Ml 320190: Combley Road-Havenstree

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 05 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet: From Combley Wood Parking Area 570m Southwest Towards Briddlesford Road, Ml 320191: Combley Road-

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 05 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet: From Combley Wood Parking Area 510m Towards Havenstreet, Ml 320192: Combley Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 05 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Havenstreet: From Bridleway N17 480m Towards Havenstreet To Bridleway N18, Ml 320193: Combley Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv Plus Regulating) Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rookley : Outside Little Glen, Main Road Rookley, Ml 410011 : Main Road-Rookley

Works description: Raising Kerbs, Post Surfacing Works Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : Outside 96 And Op Grove Road. : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Investigate The Cause Of The C/W Surfaced Sinking

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : Military Road-Atherfield, Shorwell On Freshwater Bound Carriageway. Opposite The Start Of Footpath Sw55, ( A

Works description: Replace A 400mm Length Of Pcc Kerb

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 18 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 2 Prospect Road Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Lift Existing Manhole In The Centre Of C/W And Secure Probe And Replace Battery, Nil Excavation. Between The Hours Of 19:00 To 23:00, 2 Way Traffic To Be Maintained.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : Opps Calbourne Mill : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet – 12112

Works description: Drainage

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Lynch Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Calbourne : Just Before The Entrance To Westover Park When Travelling Towards Calbourne Ml 630268 : Lynch Lane-Calbour

Works description: Eurovia On Beghalf Of Cip Idr – P/H On The Nearside Tyreline On A Post Cip Resurfaced C/Way 1.2 X .65 X 45mm Tm -Road Closure (Cw: Pothole) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 Pellhurst Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Plug Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : Outside Barn Court Farm, Ml 540231 : Redhill Lane-Wroxall

Works description: Raise Kerbs Post Surfacing Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Eastern Side Of The C/W 200m Past The Colemans Lane Jct. : Whitehouse Road-Newport

Works description: Install Wooden Post & Rails

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junction With Ferry Road

Works description: Castle Street, Secure Probe And Replace Battery By Lifting The Existing Manhole In C/W Under Give & Take On Off Peak Hours Only 09:30 – 15:30.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 27a

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Spencer Lea

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 84 Boniface Ct, Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor,Iow.

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Barclays Bank

Works description: Scaffold Tower

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Barge Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Rosanna Sailing School Wootton Isle O

Works description: Rosanna Sailing School

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Buckland Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Buckland Gardens , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Cross Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : At The Rear Of The Car Park (Ml 1cp027) : 2nd Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcoppice Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Godshill : Starting At The Jnc With The Private Road To The Hermitage And Working Towards The Old Dairy : Dolcoppice L

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Flitcroft Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Sandown Road On Flitcroft Gardens

Works description: Sandown – 374171 -Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional 1 M Of Duct D54 2 Way In Footway And 2m Of 2way D54 In Soft And Also Provide Duct D54 1way 6 M In Footway To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 105,Green Lane Junction Of Wheeler Way Shanklin Po37 7es

Works description: Shanklin – 400385 – Other – Renew Joint Box Or Frame And Cover In The Footpath At 105,Green Lane Junction Of Wheeler Way Shanklin Po37 7es

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road

Works description: Convert Interim To Permanent Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Fairhaven, Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 20

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oak Tree Way, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 4

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Island Hire Centre (Ml 240231) : Adj Library

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rectory Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Rectory Rd, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : Outside Number 71 (Ml 140204) : Opp No 74 Meter 2

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

18 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 7 (Ml 440455) : Victoria Road-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

