Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for the Shanklin Main Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Shanklin Main Carnival

Location: at Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Main Carnival)

02 August — 02 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closure for the Shanklin Children’s Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Shanklin Children’s Carnival

Location: at Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Childrens Carnival)

01 August — 01 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Carisbrooke Road

Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)

01 August — 03 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

01 August — 03 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : O/S 97 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : On The Jnc With Regent Street O/S Tumblers Cafe : Atherley Road-Shanklin

Works description: Rebed Combined Sewer Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 09 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In Carriageway From Junc Of Watery Lane To 50m Nw

Works description: Notice For Siting Of Multi Way Lights For Excavations In Watery Lane. New Connection To Communications Mast In Newchurch Fc

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 09 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Adj The Observatory To Point 50mtrs Swof The Jun Harbours Lake Lane

Works description: Excavation Of Verge And Road Crossing For New Electrical Connection To Communications Mast In Grounds Of Newchurch Fc

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Niton : Opposite Number 6 (Ml 530032) : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Niton : Outside Pharmacy (Ml 530035) : High Street-Niton

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Police Station (Ml 210135) : High Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Carisbrooke : Opposite The Junction Of Cedar Hill (Ml 210099) : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Zig Zag Road (Ml 540151) : Belgrave Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Howgate Road (Ml 340279) : Brook Furlong-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 440246) : Donnington Drive-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 45 Great Preston Road On Elm Close

Works description: Ryde – 387253 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 4m Of Duct Work In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gloucester Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 10

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 45 Great Preston Road

Works description: Ryde – 387253 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 5m Of Duct Work In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 420269) : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hazlemere Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 09 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 6

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Jellicoe Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Ringwood Roadl (Ml 340555) : Jellicoe Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 340157) : Lane End Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Warning) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 08 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Shoreside

Works description: Skip App. Shoreside, Pier Rd, Seaview. 02/08 – 08/08

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Quay Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 14 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 38

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ringwood Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Jellicoe Road, South Of Roundabout (Ml 340481) : Ringwood Road-Binstead

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Just South Of The Junction Of Cedar Drive (Ml 420292) : Sandy Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Close, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

01 August — 03 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With St James Street On St James Close

Works description: Yarmouth – 422333 – Other – Installation Excavations

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Property 1-5

Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 04 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Howgate Road (Ml 340275) : Walls Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 August — 15 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road

Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0