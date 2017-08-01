Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Shanklin Main Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shanklin Main Carnival
Location: at Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Main Carnival)
02 August — 02 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Shanklin Children’s Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shanklin Children’s Carnival
Location: at Cross Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Childrens Carnival)
01 August — 01 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Carisbrooke Road
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)
01 August — 03 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
01 August — 03 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : O/S 97 : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : On The Jnc With Regent Street O/S Tumblers Cafe : Atherley Road-Shanklin
Works description: Rebed Combined Sewer Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In Carriageway From Junc Of Watery Lane To 50m Nw
Works description: Notice For Siting Of Multi Way Lights For Excavations In Watery Lane. New Connection To Communications Mast In Newchurch Fc
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Adj The Observatory To Point 50mtrs Swof The Jun Harbours Lake Lane
Works description: Excavation Of Verge And Road Crossing For New Electrical Connection To Communications Mast In Grounds Of Newchurch Fc
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Niton : Opposite Number 6 (Ml 530032) : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Niton : Outside Pharmacy (Ml 530035) : High Street-Niton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Police Station (Ml 210135) : High Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Carisbrooke : Opposite The Junction Of Cedar Hill (Ml 210099) : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Zig Zag Road (Ml 540151) : Belgrave Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Howgate Road (Ml 340279) : Brook Furlong-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 440246) : Donnington Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elm Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 45 Great Preston Road On Elm Close
Works description: Ryde – 387253 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 4m Of Duct Work In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gloucester Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 10
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 45 Great Preston Road
Works description: Ryde – 387253 – Reshell Existing Cab With Associated New Plinth And Approx 5m Of Duct Work In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 420269) : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hazlemere Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 09 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 6
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Jellicoe Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Ringwood Roadl (Ml 340555) : Jellicoe Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 340157) : Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Warning) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Shoreside
Works description: Skip App. Shoreside, Pier Rd, Seaview. 02/08 – 08/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Quay Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 14 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 38
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ringwood Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Jellicoe Road, South Of Roundabout (Ml 340481) : Ringwood Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Just South Of The Junction Of Cedar Drive (Ml 420292) : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Close, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With St James Street On St James Close
Works description: Yarmouth – 422333 – Other – Installation Excavations
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Property 1-5
Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Howgate Road (Ml 340275) : Walls Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 15 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road
Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
