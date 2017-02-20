Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Sewer repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Yelfs Road
Location: at Church Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Yelfs Road)
20 February — 24 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Church Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
20 February — 24 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Speed hump repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Wellington Road
Location: at Wellington Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Wellington Road)
20 February — 22 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Wellington Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
20 February — 22 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
20 February — 22 February
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
20 February — 22 February
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
20 February — 22 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Two Way Lights due to Scaffolding on the Carriageway – WH Brading & Son
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Carisbrooke High Street
Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke High Street)
20 February — 26 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: O/S 170 Carisbrookeroad Newport: Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Repacking Ironworks. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 6 Bank Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New Water Connections
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 17 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With St Lukes Drive To Walls Road: Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Beams Main Rd Shalfleet Newport Isle Of
Works description: – Install New Water Service.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: On The Pedestrian Crossing O/S 45.: Wellington Road-Newport
Works description: Concrete Ramps For The Speed Hump Require Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040 : Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 24 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 3 Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Repair Sewer In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 174 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 98m South From The Junc Of Cothey Way On Brading Road Ryde
Works description: Ryde – 371044 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Niton : Rectory Road To Kemming Road : Chatfeild Road-Niton
Works description: Hedging And Quartering 1.5m As Required Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: At The Jnc Of Culver Parade And Avenue Road, Sandown: Culver Parade-Sandown
Works description: C/Way Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Of Taylor Road Signage Only
Works description: Disconnection Of Service In Taylor Road Signage Only For Multi Way Lights
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 26 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Willow Cottage, 23 Carisbrooke High Street
Works description: Scaff. App. 23 High Street, Carisbrooke – 20/02 – 26/02
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Highwood Lane Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone: Main Road, Brighstone Between The Bus Shelter And Moortown Lane Opposite A Cottage Called Casses, Map A
Works description: Please Replace Loose/ Worn Gully And Frame.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 65 Monkton St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Apse Heath : 100m Of Junction With Ventnor Road On The Westbound Carriageway : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Adjust Noisey Cover In Carriageway Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Queens Road Ryde: Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: Post Works – Kerbing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : On The Sandown Bound Side Of The C/Way Of The B3395 Adj To The Runway : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: C/Way Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: O/S 77 Staplers Road. East At Jct Of Fairmount Drive.: Staplers Road—Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os Former Argos Store
Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth: Westhill Lane: Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Prep Works – Repairing Concrete Strap Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Whiterails Road/Staplers Road Newport : Whiterails Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Wilmingham Lane From Junction With Middle Road To Thorley Road: Wilmingham Lane-Fr
Works description: Prep Works – Kerbs And Accesses Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 Marlborough Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7 On Bound Road
Works description: Freshwater – 363081 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 03 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes: From Bridge Road To Langley Road, 135m, Ml 143210: Brunswick Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Castle St Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: – Replace Four Faulty Stop Tap Stop Taps,So Internal Meters Can Be Changed
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58a Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Lid
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Top Of Clatterford Shute At Junction With Bowcombe Road, Ml 240241: Clatterford Shute-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Falcon Cross Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 8
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ferry Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3 Church Mews,Ferry Road
Works description: Cowes – 370349 – Job Pack Required ,Rebuild Footway Joint Box,Hazardous Site. Guarded Or Unable To Guard (Cw) Or Temp Guarded (Fw),Side Walls Needs Re-Building, Has Cones On It, But Unable To Fully Guard As Would Block Pavement,
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 366722 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 28 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Lasserre House
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lynch Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Water Pumping Station, Lynch Lane , Brighstone, Iow.
Works description: Install Logging Point In Lay By
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : Newnham Road : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Raise Buried Cover Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 03 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Shide Road And Cypress Road, 228m, Ml 240308: Queens Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Parish Centre
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : From Junction With High Street To Windsor Drive, Mls 410001,410002,410003 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 05 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Yardley Cottage
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
20 February — 03 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Gurnard: From Junction With Baring Road To Woodvale Close, 260m, Ml 140125: Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Yaverland Cafe
Works description: Excavation For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 20th February, 2017 6:43am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f1h
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓