Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: O/S 170 Carisbrookeroad Newport: Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Repacking Ironworks. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 6 Bank Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New Water Connections

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 17 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With St Lukes Drive To Walls Road: Lane End Road-Bembridge

Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Beams Main Rd Shalfleet Newport Isle Of

Works description: – Install New Water Service.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: On The Pedestrian Crossing O/S 45.: Wellington Road-Newport

Works description: Concrete Ramps For The Speed Hump Require Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040 : Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 24 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 3 Yelfs Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Repair Sewer In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 174 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 98m South From The Junc Of Cothey Way On Brading Road Ryde

Works description: Ryde – 371044 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfeild Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Niton : Rectory Road To Kemming Road : Chatfeild Road-Niton

Works description: Hedging And Quartering 1.5m As Required Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: At The Jnc Of Culver Parade And Avenue Road, Sandown: Culver Parade-Sandown

Works description: C/Way Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 01 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction Of Taylor Road Signage Only

Works description: Disconnection Of Service In Taylor Road Signage Only For Multi Way Lights

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 26 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Willow Cottage, 23 Carisbrooke High Street

Works description: Scaff. App. 23 High Street, Carisbrooke – 20/02 – 26/02

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Highwood Lane Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone: Main Road, Brighstone Between The Bus Shelter And Moortown Lane Opposite A Cottage Called Casses, Map A

Works description: Please Replace Loose/ Worn Gully And Frame.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 65 Monkton St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Apse Heath : 100m Of Junction With Ventnor Road On The Westbound Carriageway : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: Adjust Noisey Cover In Carriageway Apse Heath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Queens Road Ryde: Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: Post Works – Kerbing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : On The Sandown Bound Side Of The C/Way Of The B3395 Adj To The Runway : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: C/Way Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: O/S 77 Staplers Road. East At Jct Of Fairmount Drive.: Staplers Road—Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os Former Argos Store

Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth: Westhill Lane: Westhill Lane-Yarmouth

Works description: Prep Works – Repairing Concrete Strap Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Whiterails Road/Staplers Road Newport : Whiterails Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater: Whole Length Of Wilmingham Lane From Junction With Middle Road To Thorley Road: Wilmingham Lane-Fr

Works description: Prep Works – Kerbs And Accesses Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46 Marlborough Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7 On Bound Road

Works description: Freshwater – 363081 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brunswick Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 03 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes: From Bridge Road To Langley Road, 135m, Ml 143210: Brunswick Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 Castle St Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: – Replace Four Faulty Stop Tap Stop Taps,So Internal Meters Can Be Changed

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58a Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Stop Tap Lid

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Top Of Clatterford Shute At Junction With Bowcombe Road, Ml 240241: Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Falcon Cross Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 8

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ferry Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3 Church Mews,Ferry Road

Works description: Cowes – 370349 – Job Pack Required ,Rebuild Footway Joint Box,Hazardous Site. Guarded Or Unable To Guard (Cw) Or Temp Guarded (Fw),Side Walls Needs Re-Building, Has Cones On It, But Unable To Fully Guard As Would Block Pavement,

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 19 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport – 366722 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 28 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Lasserre House

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lynch Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Water Pumping Station, Lynch Lane , Brighstone, Iow.

Works description: Install Logging Point In Lay By

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead : Newnham Road : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Raise Buried Cover Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 03 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Shide Road And Cypress Road, 228m, Ml 240308: Queens Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Parish Centre

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : From Junction With High Street To Windsor Drive, Mls 410001,410002,410003 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 05 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Yardley Cottage

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

20 February — 03 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Gurnard: From Junction With Baring Road To Woodvale Close, 260m, Ml 140125: Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Yaverland Cafe

Works description: Excavation For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start