Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd December 2016

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

To ensure safety whilst crane works are in operation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Clarence Road,EastCowes

Location: at B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Clarence Road,EastCowes)

23 December — 23 December

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The parking restrictions are essential to ensure the safe and expedient flow on the diversion route for the Steyne Road works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary parking restriction

Name: High Street, Bembridge

Location: at B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (High Street, Bembridge)

23 December — 31 January 2017

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 22 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin: Church Road Shanklin: Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: Post Works – Extension To Draining System Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

23 December — 23 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke: Outside 21 High Street, Carisbrooke: High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Installation Of Asphalt Hump At Driveway Edge Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Gkn Unit

Works description: Crane

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 23 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 43 Orchard Street Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Footway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 December — 18 January 2017

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Nippert Court

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start