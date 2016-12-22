Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd December 2016

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
To ensure safety whilst crane works are in operation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Clarence Road,EastCowes
Location: at B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Clarence Road,EastCowes)
23 December — 23 December
Diversion route
Name: Clarence Road,EastCowes
Location: at B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Clarence Road,EastCowes)
23 December — 23 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The parking restrictions are essential to ensure the safe and expedient flow on the diversion route for the Steyne Road works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary parking restriction
Name: High Street, Bembridge
Location: at B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (High Street, Bembridge)
23 December — 31 January 2017
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 22 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin: Church Road Shanklin: Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Post Works – Extension To Draining System Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
23 December — 23 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke: Outside 21 High Street, Carisbrooke: High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Installation Of Asphalt Hump At Driveway Edge Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Gkn Unit
Works description: Crane
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 23 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 43 Orchard Street Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Footway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 December — 18 January 2017
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Nippert Court
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 22nd December, 2016 8:46am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eQQ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓