Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Traffic lights to allow the same removal of overhanging tree

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Leeson Road tree cutting

Location: at A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Leeson Road tree cutting)

25 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 62a To Junc Of Station Avenue On Broadway, Sandown, Po36 9bb

Works description: Sandown 443354 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Apse Heath : Bradgate : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: Rebed Ironwork

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S Damson Cottage Steyne Road Bembridge

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : See Desc. Near South View, Opposite The Entrance To Upper Lane Off Limerstone Road : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: Reinstall 3no. C/W Covers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Park Rd Junction With Benett Street, Ryde

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement In The C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Near Cantina, Between 20 And 22

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Randells Taxis

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003437

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 08 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 29 To O/S 36

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 106 Place Rd, Cowes Po31 7ae

Works description: Cowes – 444719 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hazely Combe, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Hazely Combe, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hollow Glade, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Hollow Glade, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 1

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003425

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 60m South From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street

Works description: Cowes – 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

26 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 34 Solent View Road On Solent View Road

Works description: Ryde – 441188 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay M Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

