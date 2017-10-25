Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 25th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (25th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road works road closed signs

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Traffic lights to allow the same removal of overhanging tree
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Leeson Road tree cutting
Location: at A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Leeson Road tree cutting)
25 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 62a To Junc Of Station Avenue On Broadway, Sandown, Po36 9bb
Works description: Sandown 443354 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Apse Heath : Bradgate : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Rebed Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S Damson Cottage Steyne Road Bembridge
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : See Desc. Near South View, Opposite The Entrance To Upper Lane Off Limerstone Road : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: Reinstall 3no. C/W Covers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Park Rd Junction With Benett Street, Ryde
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement In The C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Near Cantina, Between 20 And 22
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Randells Taxis
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003437
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 08 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 29 To O/S 36
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 106 Place Rd, Cowes Po31 7ae
Works description: Cowes – 444719 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hazely Combe, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Hazely Combe, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hollow Glade, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Hollow Glade, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Market Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 1
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box – 1003425
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 60m South From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street
Works description: Cowes – 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
26 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 34 Solent View Road On Solent View Road
Works description: Ryde – 441188 – Other – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay M Duct And Build 2 New Joint Boxes In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Stew Dean under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 25th October, 2017 8:14am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fKw

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*