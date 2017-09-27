Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (27th September) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Old Park Road, Ventnor
Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Old Park Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor
Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor
Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)
27 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Recycling Business Newport Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight, Po31 8pe
Works description: Newport 437301 – To Build New Fw Joint Box
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In York Ave At Junct With Adelaide Road East Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 2
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : E/B C/W O/S Treefields Near The Pedestian Crossing Ml310022 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692
Works description: Reset Gully Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 28 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Morton Rd Approx 160m And 100m From The Junction With Old Morton Rd Brading Sandown Po36 0bj
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure Allowing Bt Openreach Provide Customer Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Camp Road And Victoria Road To Afton Road, 244m, Ml 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 55 St. Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Victoria Road And Stroud Road, 270m West, Ml 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Old Park Road, Ventnor, From The Jnc With Woolverton Road Up To Hunts Road. : Old Park Road-Ventnor
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Woolverton Road, Undercliff, Ventnor. From The Jnc With Old Park Road Down To Gazebo. : Woolverton Road-Vent
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodside Avenue, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 21 Woodside Ave Alverstone Garden Village Newchurch
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Medina Road, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold – Wh Brading And Son
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction Of Cambridge Road To Opposite Of 11 Albany Road On Albany Road
Works description: Cowes – 439435 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road
Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 10 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Garages To O/S 47
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 18 Nelson Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaff. App. – 18 Nelson Street, Ryde – 27/09 – 03/10
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os,23,New Road, Sandown Po36 9jn
Works description: Sandown 438426 -Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
28 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9-10 Tower Lane Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os The Nook
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 7:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fFC

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*