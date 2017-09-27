Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Old Park Road, Ventnor

Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Old Park Road, Ventnor)

27 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor

Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)

27 September — 29 September

Diversion route

Name: Woolverton Road, Ventnor

Location: at Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Woolverton Road, Ventnor)

27 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Recycling Business Newport Rd Cowes Isle Of Wight, Po31 8pe

Works description: Newport 437301 – To Build New Fw Joint Box

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In York Ave At Junct With Adelaide Road East Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside No 2

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : E/B C/W O/S Treefields Near The Pedestian Crossing Ml310022 : Binstead Road-Ryde – 692

Works description: Reset Gully Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 28 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Morton Rd Approx 160m And 100m From The Junction With Old Morton Rd Brading Sandown Po36 0bj

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure Allowing Bt Openreach Provide Customer Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Camp Road And Victoria Road To Afton Road, 244m, Ml 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 55 St. Johns Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Noisy Fire Hydrant Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Victoria Road And Stroud Road, 270m West, Ml 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Stren100:R/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 75mm Hdm50-Rural:H2) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Old Park Road, Ventnor, From The Jnc With Woolverton Road Up To Hunts Road. : Old Park Road-Ventnor

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woolverton Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Woolverton Road, Undercliff, Ventnor. From The Jnc With Old Park Road Down To Gazebo. : Woolverton Road-Vent

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodside Avenue, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 21 Woodside Ave Alverstone Garden Village Newchurch

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Medina Road, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold – Wh Brading And Son

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction Of Cambridge Road To Opposite Of 11 Albany Road On Albany Road

Works description: Cowes – 439435 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road

Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 10 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Garages To O/S 47

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 03 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 18 Nelson Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaff. App. – 18 Nelson Street, Ryde – 27/09 – 03/10

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os,23,New Road, Sandown Po36 9jn

Works description: Sandown 438426 -Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

28 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9-10 Tower Lane Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

27 September — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os The Nook

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0