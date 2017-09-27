Free tyres boost for Isle of Wight Search and Rescue

Four new all-weather tyres are winging their way to Tyres of Wight, ready to the fitted to the Isle of Wight Search and Rescue response vehicle.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

tyres of wight and isle of wight search and resuce 2

Well done to all at Tyres of Wight for negotiating four new all-season tyres for the Isle of Wight Search and Rescue vehicle.

Vredestein is the company who has covered the cost of the four new tyres, for this vital Isle of Wight charity that plays a huge part in the search and rescue for missing or vulnerable people.

Tyres of Wight will be covering the cost of shipping and fitting them to the incident support unit.

He said,

“Thank you Vredestein for giving me this opportunity!”

tyres of wight and isle of wight search and resuce

Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 7:55am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fFD

Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*