Free tyres boost for Isle of Wight Search and Rescue

Well done to all at Tyres of Wight for negotiating four new all-season tyres for the Isle of Wight Search and Rescue vehicle.

Vredestein is the company who has covered the cost of the four new tyres, for this vital Isle of Wight charity that plays a huge part in the search and rescue for missing or vulnerable people.

Tyres of Wight will be covering the cost of shipping and fitting them to the incident support unit.

He said,