Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 31st May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
Stop/Go boards at various points along the whole length of the road for hedge/tree cutting by Tom Murphy, adjacent to the carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Stop and go
Name: Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater
Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater)
01 June — 02 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Hedge/Tree cutting & maintenance work adjacent to carriageway. Works by Groundsell’s
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Appley Road
Location: at B3330/A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Appley Road)
31 May — 31 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 02 June
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : On Junction With Staplers Road, In Yellow Hatched Area : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Raise Sv Cover In Carriageway Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Of Church And Junc With Madeira Road On Church Street.
Works description: Ryde – 365059 – His Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell +7m Of Duct D54 3 Way In Footway From Pcp To Junction Box. Also To Provide 14m Ofduct D54 1 Way In Footway And 6m Of Duct D54 1 Way In Carriageway From Junction Box To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Ml 320126, Outside “The Ark” : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Remedial Works Ot Be Carried Out Outside “The Ark”, Adjustment Of Ironwork And Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junc With Church Street To Approx 10m East To Cross The Road On Madeira Road
Works description: His Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide7m Of Duct D54 3 Way In Footway From Pcp To Junction Box. Alsoto Provide 14m Of Duct D54 1 Way In Footway And 6m Of Duct D54 1 Way In Carriageway From Junction Box To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Upton Road : Upton Road-Ryde – 5005
Works description: Excavate Within The C/W To Locate System Pipe At This Location, Carry Out The Sleeving Of The Concrete Pipe With A Plastic Pipe Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No 54
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 13 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Gills Cliff Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wigh
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Glen Apch, Niton, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Touchdown St. Albans Rd Ventnor Isle O
Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Verge Off Staplers Road, Close To Junction With Long Lane
Works description: Trial Hole To Expose Base And Holding Down Bolts Of Existing Telecommunications Mast And Provide A Detail Report.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Other – Lay 12m Of Bt Duct From Jrc14 To Foot Of Dslam, Then 2m From Jrf106 To Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Mall, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 62 The Mall, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tilbury Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
01 June — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Church Road (Ml 140108) : Tilbury Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
31 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Baring Road (Ml 140125) : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 31st May, 2017 8:07am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fkD
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓