Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 31st May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

Stop/Go boards at various points along the whole length of the road for hedge/tree cutting by Tom Murphy, adjacent to the carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Stop and go

Name: Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater

Location: at C03 Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater)

01 June — 02 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Hedge/Tree cutting & maintenance work adjacent to carriageway. Works by Groundsell’s

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Appley Road

Location: at B3330/A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Appley Road)

31 May — 31 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 02 June

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : On Junction With Staplers Road, In Yellow Hatched Area : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Raise Sv Cover In Carriageway Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite Of Church And Junc With Madeira Road On Church Street.

Works description: Ryde – 365059 – His Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell +7m Of Duct D54 3 Way In Footway From Pcp To Junction Box. Also To Provide 14m Ofduct D54 1 Way In Footway And 6m Of Duct D54 1 Way In Carriageway From Junction Box To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : Ml 320126, Outside “The Ark” : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Remedial Works Ot Be Carried Out Outside “The Ark”, Adjustment Of Ironwork And Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junc With Church Street To Approx 10m East To Cross The Road On Madeira Road

Works description: His Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide7m Of Duct D54 3 Way In Footway From Pcp To Junction Box. Alsoto Provide 14m Of Duct D54 1 Way In Footway And 6m Of Duct D54 1 Way In Carriageway From Junction Box To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Upton Road : Upton Road-Ryde – 5005

Works description: Excavate Within The C/W To Locate System Pipe At This Location, Carry Out The Sleeving Of The Concrete Pipe With A Plastic Pipe Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 29 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No 54

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 13 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 Gills Cliff Rd Ventnor Isle Of Wigh

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Glen Apch, Niton, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440285) : Princes Way-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Touchdown St. Albans Rd Ventnor Isle O

Works description: Renew Faulty Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Verge Off Staplers Road, Close To Junction With Long Lane

Works description: Trial Hole To Expose Base And Holding Down Bolts Of Existing Telecommunications Mast And Provide A Detail Report.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The London On Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Other – Lay 12m Of Bt Duct From Jrc14 To Foot Of Dslam, Then 2m From Jrf106 To Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 62 The Mall, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tilbury Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

01 June — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Church Road (Ml 140108) : Tilbury Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woods Drive, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newchurch : On The East Side Of The Roundabout (Ml 441439) : Woods Drive-Newchurch

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

31 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Baring Road (Ml 140125) : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

