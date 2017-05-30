Shanklin and Sandown rowers make the best of a bad situation

Alex shares this latest report from Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club. Ed

Following three very successful opening regattas to the Hants and Dorset season, Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club made their traditional early Saturday morning start for the fourth installment of the 2017 Hants and Dorset ARA season – Milford Regatta.

The championship leading Ladies Junior Pair and Sculls, Men’s Junior Four, Men’s Senior Pair and rowers in all three Men’s Sculling statuses were set to race on the day.

Disaster struck with shocking realisation however as half way across the Solent the club received news that rough seas and a further deteriorating forecast had seen Lymington Rowing Club cancel their home regatta on safety grounds.

Off to Itchen Imperial Rowing Club

After reaching Southampton and soon being informed that school holiday demand wouldn’t see the club back on a ferry until 6pm the club made the most of a bad situation and made the same journey they had done the week before – to the home of Itchen Imperial Rowing Club!

Not wanting to waste the day sulking about not being able to race and with all the equipment on the roof of the club van, the club rigged up the boats and went afloat on the River Itchen in Southampton!

Enjoying a successful morning training session along the 5 kilometre stretch of water and with the kind lending of single scull from BTC Southampton Rowing Club, the day had been far from wasted!

Lymington Rowing Club have stated they will run the regatta later in the season with a date yet to be confirmed.