Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Chale Street

Location: at B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight (Chale Street)

05 May — 12 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

05 May — 12 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

05 May — 12 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Playstreet Lane

Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Playstreet Lane)

05 May — 08 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 May — 08 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: East Ashey Lane

Location: at Brading Footpath 25, Brading, Isle of Wight (East Ashey Lane)

05 May — 09 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Brading Footpath 25, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 May — 09 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pound Lane

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane)

05 May — 09 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 May — 09 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Section 50 sewer connection by J A Dempsey

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Daish’s Lane, St Helens

Location: at Daishs Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Daish’s Lane, St Helens)

05 May — 05 May

Diversion route

Name: Daish’s Lane, St Helens

Location: at Daishs Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Daish’s Lane, St Helens)

05 May — 05 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Repairs to pedestrian barriers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Harding Shute

Location: at Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Harding Shute)

05 May — 09 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 May — 09 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Approx 15m From The Junction Of Beachfield Road To Approx 44m Ne Continue On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379251 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Also Bore And Box Need Gully Sucking.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Blockage Is 3m From Jf6/1204 And 63 Mtrs From Jrc11/54 At Jcn Of Broadway And New Street.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Chale: From Entrance Of Upper Bramstone, 280m South, M L 530088: Chale Street-Chale

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Chale

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Chale: From West View Cottage, 340m North, Ml 530089: Chale Street-Chale

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Chale

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 09 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : From 150m Past Nunwell Cottages On The Brading Bound Side Of The C/Way To 100m Past Pf B25 : East Ashey Lane

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 09 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading : Opposite Hardingshute Farm : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: Re-Erect Section Of Pedestrian Railing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 08 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : From O/S The School Gates To O/S Greenways : Playstreet Lane-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 09 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Pound Lane, Calbourne, Between ‘Fulholding Farm’ And ‘Fulholding Cottage All On The East Side Of The Carria

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 68 Carisbrooke High St Newport Isle Of

Works description: Install Pressure Logger

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32-34 High Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Disconnect Unused Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 14 Victoria Avenue On Albert Road

Works description: Shanklin – 375636 – Nga Project For Shanklin Exchange Areathis Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional Duct54 3way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Pcp And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 11m In Footway From Jrf10 To Jrf3 And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf3 To Dslam To Open 2 Nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 23

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 63 To O/S 65 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde – 395257 – Other – Duct-F/W 1 Way–1mjointing Chambers F/W No: 102—1.00pre-Cast Joint Boxes Fit / Recover Jb 26 –1.00core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)–1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 24 High Street, Sandown

Works description: Scaff. App. 24 High Street, Sandown – 01/05 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Brook Road ,Chessell, Iow.

Works description: Install Pressure Logger

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : To The Rear Of The Skate Park (Ml 3cp038) : Rear Of La Bowl

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Church Rd Binstead Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Plot Adj No 17

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

North Walk, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : To The East Of The Swimming Pool (Ml 341319) : Adj Column 10 Northwalk

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Lloyds Bank

Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Underwood, Sandrock Road ,Niton, Iow.

Works description: Install Pressure Logger

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spindlers Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Yelfs Cottages ,Spindlers Road, Ventnor,Iow.

Works description: – Renew Broken Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 29

Works description: Scaff. App. 29 Spring Hill, Ventnor – 04/05 – 10/05

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7 St. Johns Avenue, Ryde

Works description: No-Dig Install Patch Liner To Main Sewer In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 May — 08 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 St. Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Water Connections To New Developement.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 34 Vereker Drive, East Cowes

Works description: Cowes – 390194 – Interim To Permanent – In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 27-52

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start