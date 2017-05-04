Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chale Street
Location: at B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight (Chale Street)
05 May — 12 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
05 May — 12 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
05 May — 12 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Playstreet Lane
Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Playstreet Lane)
05 May — 08 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 May — 08 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: East Ashey Lane
Location: at Brading Footpath 25, Brading, Isle of Wight (East Ashey Lane)
05 May — 09 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Brading Footpath 25, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 May — 09 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pound Lane
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane)
05 May — 09 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 May — 09 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Section 50 sewer connection by J A Dempsey
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Daish’s Lane, St Helens
Location: at Daishs Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Daish’s Lane, St Helens)
05 May — 05 May
Diversion route
Name: Daish’s Lane, St Helens
Location: at Daishs Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Daish’s Lane, St Helens)
05 May — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Repairs to pedestrian barriers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Harding Shute
Location: at Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Harding Shute)
05 May — 09 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 May — 09 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Approx 15m From The Junction Of Beachfield Road To Approx 44m Ne Continue On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379251 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Also Bore And Box Need Gully Sucking.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From So Lych Gate To Opposite Of 12 On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Dig Down Clear Blockage Rod And Rope Blockage Is 3m From Jf6/1204 And 63 Mtrs From Jrc11/54 At Jcn Of Broadway And New Street.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Chale: From Entrance Of Upper Bramstone, 280m South, M L 530088: Chale Street-Chale
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Chale
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chale Street, Chale, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Chale: From West View Cottage, 340m North, Ml 530089: Chale Street-Chale
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Chale
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : From 150m Past Nunwell Cottages On The Brading Bound Side Of The C/Way To 100m Past Pf B25 : East Ashey Lane
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading : Opposite Hardingshute Farm : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: Re-Erect Section Of Pedestrian Railing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 08 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : From O/S The School Gates To O/S Greenways : Playstreet Lane-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 09 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Pound Lane, Calbourne, Between ‘Fulholding Farm’ And ‘Fulholding Cottage All On The East Side Of The Carria
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 68 Carisbrooke High St Newport Isle Of
Works description: Install Pressure Logger
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32-34 High Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Disconnect Unused Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albert Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 14 Victoria Avenue On Albert Road
Works description: Shanklin – 375636 – Nga Project For Shanklin Exchange Areathis Job Is To Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional Duct54 3way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf10 To Pcp And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 11m In Footway From Jrf10 To Jrf3 And Also Provide Additional Duct54 1way Of 6m In Carriageway And 3m In Footway From Jrf3 To Dslam To Open 2 Nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 23
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 63 To O/S 65 On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde – 395257 – Other – Duct-F/W 1 Way–1mjointing Chambers F/W No: 102—1.00pre-Cast Joint Boxes Fit / Recover Jb 26 –1.00core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils Only)–1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 24 High Street, Sandown
Works description: Scaff. App. 24 High Street, Sandown – 01/05 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Brook Road ,Chessell, Iow.
Works description: Install Pressure Logger
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Quay Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : To The Rear Of The Skate Park (Ml 3cp038) : Rear Of La Bowl
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Church Rd Binstead Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Plot Adj No 17
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Walk, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : To The East Of The Swimming Pool (Ml 341319) : Adj Column 10 Northwalk
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lloyds Bank
Works description: Scaff. App. Lloyds, Regent Street – 27/04 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Underwood, Sandrock Road ,Niton, Iow.
Works description: Install Pressure Logger
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spindlers Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Yelfs Cottages ,Spindlers Road, Ventnor,Iow.
Works description: – Renew Broken Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 29
Works description: Scaff. App. 29 Spring Hill, Ventnor – 04/05 – 10/05
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 7 St. Johns Avenue, Ryde
Works description: No-Dig Install Patch Liner To Main Sewer In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 May — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 St. Thomas Square, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Water Connections To New Developement.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 34 Vereker Drive, East Cowes
Works description: Cowes – 390194 – Interim To Permanent – In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 27-52
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 4th May, 2017 6:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fg1
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓