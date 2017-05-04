Vote! Who runs the council for the next four years is down to you

Today, Thursday 4th May, is your chance to have your say about who runs the Isle of Wight council. OnTheWight will be covering the count tonight live from 10pm.

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm and even if you can’t find your polling card, you can just turn up and vote.

You have two votes today, one for local town and parish councils, and the other for the Isle of Wight council.

If you are unhappy about how things have been run, the level of cuts imposed and services reduced, make your voice heard today.

Who to vote for and where

OnTheWight have invested over 100 hours in providing a platform for you to find out more about those standing in all wards across the Isle of Wight.

Find out who your candidate is via our dedicated 2017 council election Website.

Those candidates who wish to engage with voters have completed their bios and answered four questions put to them by OnTheWight.

If you've found the site of benefit, please consider making a donation by with a one-off payment.

Calling young people

This year more are calling on young people to join the voters at the polling booths.

17 year old Shayne Jackson created a video message urging young people on the Isle of Wight to head to the poling booths today to help make a change.

Register to vote for general election

If you missed the deadline to register to vote in the local elections, make sure you register in time for the general election.

You have until 22nd May to register for the election that takes place on 8th June.

Registering is easy to do online. Have your National Insurance number to hand and it should only take about five minutes.

Find out more on the government Website

