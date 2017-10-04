Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility maintenance works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath SS73
Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS73)
04 October — 10 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 October — 10 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: The Diggings,St Helens
Location: at The Diggings, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings,St Helens)
04 October — 06 October
Diversion route
Name: The Diggings,St Helens
Location: at The Diggings, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings,St Helens)
04 October — 06 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Two way lights to enable the safe removal of an overhanging tree
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Park Road, Cowes (Groundsell)
Location: at B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Park Road, Cowes (Groundsell))
04 October — 04 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 18 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Northwood Cemetry
Works description: Excavation For New Hv Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 25 Broadway Sandown Isle Of Wight Po36 9by
Works description: Sandown 435141 – – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover Renew Fw Frame And Cover Juf4 As Cover Broken
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : J/W Fairway, The Bus Shelter Near Tesco Express. : Lake Hill-Lake
Works description: Install New Canterliever Style Bus Shelter
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : R1501 – Retaining Wall – Primary : Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading
Works description: Clear Overhanging Vegetation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 73, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 10 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: S/O 21 Esplanande On The Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 73 To Osborne Steps.
Works description: Dig To Facilitate Lining Of The Sewere In F/W. F/W Closure Required.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Diggings, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: St Helens : The Diggings, J/O Upper Green Rd : The Diggings-St Helens – 6650
Works description: Gun Out Old Gully Frame And Cover And Reinstate With A New Unit
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 School Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 10 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os Welscroft
Works description: Laynew Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 303 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Replace Noiisy Fire Hydrant
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2-4 Antherley Road Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Of 49/48 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 440000 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 10 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Co-Op Funeral Directors, Upper St Jamesst, Newport
Works description: Scaffold – Sds Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Hobbit House High Street Whitwell
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : Ml 420291 : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Coring Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 31 On Staplers Road
Works description: Newport 392902 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On Cway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : Ml 420315 : Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: Coring Works Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Opp Marvin Letting Agents : Ryde
Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 134.1 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 54 Arnold Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Near The Junc Of Leighwood Close And Ashey Road On Ashey Road, Ryde
Works description: Ryde – 30 – 385539 – Remedial Works Ha � Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Only Meter In The Car Park (Ml Cp058) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 15
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Manor Crescent, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26 Manor Cres Rookley Ventnor Isle Of W
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 91
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 North St, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Robin Hood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 63 Robin Hood St, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Lea On Spencer Road
Works description: Ryde – 14 – 412421 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
04 October — 06 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 53 Station Avenue, Sandown, Po36 9by
Works description: Sandown 436565 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilkes Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 October — 09 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Pabarone 4a Wilkes Rd, Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 4th October, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
