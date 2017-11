Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 November — 06 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM 50M SOUTH OF MOORFIELD TO O/S BROOKSIDE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 November — 13 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junc with SMITHARDS LANE on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES – 419300 – Overlay – Lay approx 8Mm of Duct 54/56 in CW/FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OSBORNE COTTAGE YORK AVE EAST COWES IS

Works description: – NEW CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op 344 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Park Road to Palmers Road : Lushington Hill-Newport

Works description: Remedial work – Iron work NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 November — 08 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite church : Broadway-Sandown

Works description: renew cover in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : R1501 – Retaining wall – Primary : Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading

Works description: Veg clearance

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 November — 23 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Ashey Lane to Swanmore Road, Ashey Road,Ryde, IOW.

Works description: Water main renewal from East Ashey Lane to Swanmore Road. Work will stop for the Christman holiday from 22/12/2017 and restart on 04/01/2018

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPP 161 ON AVENUE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 445564 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 6m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Age Concern 169 High Street Ryde

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : Brook Lane, Chillerton from opposite Dove cottage to opposite High House. : Brook Lane-Gatcombe

Works description: Ditch Works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 7 Howgate road Bembridge

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 November — 13 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OPP 56,NEWNHAM ROAD, BINSTEAD PO33 3TE

Works description: 375811 – RYDE – RESET JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER,HAZARDOUS SITE. GUARDED OR UNABLE TO GUARD (CW) OR TEMP GUARDED (FW),BOX HAS SUNK NEEDS REBUILDING IN MIDDLE OF ROAD. ISLAND ROADS HAVE SHUT ROAD

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Plover Close, Lake, Isle of Wight

06 November — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : Footpath behind no. 8 Plove Close : Plover Close-Lake

Works description: Footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite No.55 Forest Road : Forest Road-Newport – 15596

Works description: rebed sunken ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Millitary Road, Freshwater on grass verge, on west bound carriageway, Opposite the entrance to Dunsbury Gr

Works description: Street furn

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BLUE HAZE, MORTON RD, BRADING, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : On the mini roundabout between Stroud Road and School Green Road on the nearside tyreline : School Green

Works description: ironwork replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite jnc of East Ashey Lane : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: hedge trimming works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

08 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : from junction with Farriers Way 430m north towards Newport, ML 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell

Works description: Iron work SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Clarence road Wroxall,Approx 40m past the stables on the Wroxall bound side of the c/way. : Clarence Road-Wr

Works description: rebed ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Walkers Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

07 November — 07 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : From junction with Farriers Way : Walkers Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Remedial work – Iron work SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: o/s the lodge to o.s merstone manor

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

08 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD : ML 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 140107 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Godshill Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL : On the Godshill bound side of the c/way side opposite Southford Farm Primrose Cottage : Godshill Road-Whitw

Works description: signpost reapir

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : From St Marys Road to Mill Hill Road : Gordon Road-Cowes

Works description: Iron Work COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : O/s the old school by the dropped kerb pedestrian crossing : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: repair c/way defects

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

06 November — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : Porchfield Bridge – Mainr Road, Porchfield : Porchfield—C2 Road Porchfield Village

Works description: Bridge Strengthening

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s 36 : Pallance Road-Northwood

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD : Just past Spring Croft, Rew Street, Gurnard on the Gurnard bound side of the c/way : ON COL 5 G/W AHEAD

Works description: Rermove old internal illuminated sig and replace with new style Xlight system. TM – two way temp lights (SG:Sign/Pole Degrade/Knckd Dwn) GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 November — 13 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Side of 88 NEWPORT ROAD on SMITHARDS LANE

Works description: COWES – 419300 – Overlay – Lay approx 7Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with long lane. : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Kerb works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Either side of the Roud Road bus stop on both sides of the c/way : Whitwell Road-Godshill

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

06 November — 12 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 10A, Union Street

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Island Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 92 Ashey Road Ryde

Works description: Dig to repair sewer in F/W & C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 77

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 November — 08 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 OCEAN VIEW RD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bay Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS BRENTWOOD

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SIDE OF 11A PARK ROAD

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 DOWNSVIEW , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 November — 12 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: the pink beach hotel – Esplanade

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Lowes Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start