Isle of Wight visit for HRH The Princess Royal

HRH The Princess Royal will be on the Isle of Wight for two days later this month, visiting Cowes Week, as well as UKSA and Riding for the Disabled.

HRH The Princess Royal will be visiting Cowes Week this year, for two days; from 31 July to 1 August 2017.

During her stay, in her role as President of Riding for the Disabled, she will visit the Isle of Wight Riding for the Disabled at Osborne House. She will also visit the offices of Cowes Week Limited, as Admiral, attend a Reception at the Royal London Yacht Club, and attend dinner as an Honorary Member of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

On the following day, she will start the Triple Crown Yacht Race from the Royal Yacht Squadron Battlements, before as Patron, visit the United Kingdom Sailing Academy.

HM Lord-Lieutenant, Major General Martin White CB CBE JP said:

“I am very pleased to welcome back to the Island HRH, particularly during Cowes Week when she will also have an opportunity to see other aspects of life in our community.”

Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox, said:

“We are delighted that HRH is visiting and continuing the Royal presence for Cowes Week.”

