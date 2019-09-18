Jazzy Heath launches new pop single, I Found Love in Tokyo

The pop singer, songwriter, musician, producer and sound engineer, Jazzy Heath, who grew up on the Isle of Wight but is now living in Japan, has released her latest single yesterday (16th September).

This sparkly pop tune was the result of Jazzy’s first trip to Japan, which ultimately led to her moving to the dazzling city of Tokyo at the start of the year!

‘I Found Love In Tokyo’

After her arrival back to the UK, Jazzy sat down in her home studio, a converted ambulance in the countryside in south-west England, and composed the song that was to be ‘I Found Love In Tokyo’.

The vocals were recorded at Tower Studios with the help of producer, Dave Draper and were then tweaked and finalised with the help of her father, singer and songwriter, Eon Graves.

The quirky, dark avant-garde visuals were photographed and edited by photographer Stephanie Peregrine and finalised by graphic designer Donna Heath.

Jazzy’s raw and authentic songs are inspired by the likes of Owl City, Fickle Friends and Betty Who, underlying indie pop tunes with an 80s and experimental flare. Her lyrics cover quirky, yet personal topics that are heightened by her catchy, addictive anthems.

A former student in Commercial Music at Platform One College of Music, Jazzy has performed at music festivals in UK, the Czech Republic, Greece, Germany and Spain. You may well have seen her perform on the Island at the IW Festival, Bestival or Cowes Week.

