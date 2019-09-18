All welcome to ‘Heading for Extinction and what to do about it’ talks

Julie shares details of these upcoming events. Ed

Extinction Rebellion are hosting talks and training for everybody who want to find out more about the ecological crisis we are currently facing, their demands and preparing for taking action.

The talk ‘Heading for Extinction and what to do about it’ is being held today (Wednesday) at Newport Unitarian Hall opposite County Hall. Doors open at 5pm and the talk will start at about 5.15pm.

The talk will also be hosted at Freshwater Memorial Hall on Friday 20th September at 7pm. This talks lasts for approximately 1 hour.

Non Violent Direct Action

NVDA training is Non Violent Direct Action. This discusses arrest and your rights. If you are considering taking action, or going to London for the October uprising that starts on 7th October, please ensure you come along to this.

NVDA sessions are being held at Trinity Church Hall in Ventnor on Monday 23rd September from 6pm, and at Arreton Community Hall on Saturday 28th September at 10.30am. NVDA sessions last for approximately 3.5 hours.

Please email xriw.info@gmail.com if you’d like to be booked onto NVDA training as spaces are limited. We will run more sessions when these fill up.

Please make a donation towards the cost of hire of the hall for these events.