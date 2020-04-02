Jobcentre Services during Coronavirus outbreak and how to speed up Universal Credit claims

News shared by Lynne Grimes on behalf of Jobcentre Plus, Department for Work and Pensions. Ed

Please do not go to your local Jobcentre as we are not open to the public. Fortunately our services can be accessed on line or by phone. Our doors may be closed but we will still be able to help you.

Many readers will unfortunately be finding themselves struggling with family finances due to the impact of the Covid-19 Virus. The most up to date information on financial support available can be found on GOV.UK.

The DWP is facing an unprecedented amount of claims for Universal Credit and would like the communities we serve to be reassured that we are doing all that we can to ensure their claims are dealt with quickly and compassionately. We have redeployed our workforce so that everyone is focussed on new claims and have changed our processes so that our interviews can be done entirely over the phone.

What can you do to help?

Our phone lines are extremely busy. The quickest way to contact us is through your Universal Credit Journal where your messages will be picked up and responded to.

When making a claim to Universal Credit this is done online and mostly its fully automated. Where we need more information one of our agents will call you. This could be to check your identity, discuss evidence needed for your claim and to ensure your claim is progressing smoothly. There will be an opportunity to request an advance of benefit if you need money before the first payment is due.

Speed up your claim

Your claim will be quicker if you have verified your identity on line and have input the correct national insurance number.

Please be aware that you may be rung, and please be available to answer the call on whatever number you gave us on your on line claim.

Use your UC account to check and see if you have been given “To Dos”. These are tasks that need doing, usually on line, such as confirming information that you have typed in, or supplying missing information. Use your journal to ask us for information.

What work is out there that I can do?

Your health is obviously your first priority and you should follow Gov.Uk advice as to whether you can go out to work or not.

There are lots of jobs available at the moment in sectors that provide essential services such as food production and distribution, the care sector and the supply chain to the NHS.

Supermarkets are recruiting delivery drivers, checkout operators and in store staff. Farmers are recruiting workers and home delivery drivers are much in demand. These vacancies can be found on the companies’ website.

Follow on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter for quick messages showing which companies are recruiting in your area.

Image: freestocks under CC BY 2.0