Number of officially confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus cases now 17

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus on the Isle of Wight has increased to 17.

The total number of cumulative confirmed cases in the UK stands at 33,718, with 2,921 tragically passing away from the disease (see daily stats). Last weekend, two men sadly died on the Island after testing positive for Covid-19.

More confirmed cases expected

Many Islanders have shared their experiences on social media of displaying symptoms of C19 but recovering at home in self-isolation.

The confirmed cases are those who are being tested and treated at St Mary’s hospital.

Additional beds

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust announced last night that,

“St Mary’s is gearing up to dramatically increase the number of beds available. “This could mean as many as 200 additional beds to care for the expected increase in people with Covid-19.”

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

