All are welcome at the Quay Arts Centre in Newport on Tuesday 4th July for a night of music to celebrate the 69th birthday of the NHS.

The event has been organised by Bridget Tuck, Maria Villa Vine and Christine Lightbody, who all wanted to celebrate and recognise the great work undertaken by the health service and its staff.

Additional support has come from Paul Armfield at the Quay Arts, who are hosting the event, and Mark Chiverton has organised sponsorship from UNISON.

There’ll be music from The Nightingales (NHS Choir), the Ryde Ukulele Group and Return of Penguin Brolly (Swing band).

There’s even been a cake donated for free by Cake Creations.

Where and when

All are welcome to come and join in the celebration on Tuesday 4th July at Quay Arts Centre, Newport 7pm until 11pm.

Free admission, with donations on night to good causes.

Image: Trades Union Congress under CC BY 2.0

