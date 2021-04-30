Join PedalAid to help raise money for charity, simply by cycling

Pedalaid, the Island’s charity fundraising cycling App is on track to hit its 100,000th km distance travelled – equivalent to two and a half times around the world – since its launch.

The user who hits the magic milestone will be rewarded with a £250 voucher for cycling equipment which can be spent at a participating PedalAid 2021 partner.

PedalAid route covers 51km

Taking in Cowes, Newport, Sandown and Shanklin, the PedalAid route covers the full 51km (32 mile) length of the Red Squirrel Trail, turning it into the UK’s first SMART cycling corridor.

Funded by Isle of Wight Council via the Department for Transport’s Access Fund, the App aims to reduce private car journeys and encourage cycling. Users complete monthly distance targets and in return, sponsors donate money to a chosen Island charity, based on the distance travelled.

Rogers: Pedalaid App combines digital innovation and fundraising

Council Active Travel officer, Brock Rogers, said,

“I’d like to thank our existing users who are already taking part in Pedalaid’s charity challenges and urge those of you who haven’t downloaded the App and tried cycling on the Red Squirrel Trail to do so. “The Pedalaid App combines digital innovation and fundraising, creating a truly interactive experience for users. Cycling the route is great exercise and offers an ideal leisure and commuting option, taking in the beautiful Island scenery along the way. I can’t wait to find out who will win the prize but you need to be in it to win it as we are due to hit the 100,000th km any day now. So download the App now, if you haven’t already done so.”

Raising cash for Mountbatten

This month’s current challenge tasks users with riding to raise money for local hospice service, Mountbatten Isle of Wight, to support those people living with, affected by or curious about death, dying and bereavement across the Island.

Raised £12,000 for local charities

So far, the innovative digital App from council project partner, Llama Digital Ltd, and the amazing PedalAid cycling community, have raised over £12,000 for local charities by pedalling along the route since 2017.

You can download Pedalaid for free on the AppStore or at GooglePlay.

For more information, please visit the PedalAid Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed