Join Ventnor Exchange for third birthday celebrations

Congratulations to the team behind the brilliant Ventnor Exchange. Tomorrow (Saturday) is the third birthday for the record store-cum-arts venue-cum-craft beer bar based at the former Post Office in Ventnor.

The last three years have seen a really interesting and inspiring programme of events from poetry to puppetry, comedy to theatre, and of course loads of great live music.

To celebrate their three years, there’ll be a day of free activities and an opportunity for people to find out more about the organisation (not to mention free tea all day!).

Become a Friend

One of the Exchange founders, Jack Whitewood, told OnTheWight,

“To celebrate the occasion, the Ventnor Exchange will also be running a special raffle with lots of incredible prizes for anyone who joins the organisation as a Friend before 16th December. “Becoming a Friend costs just £20 per year (less then 39p per week!) and comes with perks including ‘2for1’ tickets to shows at the venue, as well as many events at the Ventnor Fringe.”

Win great prizes in the Friends’ Raffle

Ventnor Exchange’s third birthday raffle prizes include items from Bestival, Blue Labelle Skincare, Camp Bestival, Goddard’s Brewery, Island Ales, Isle of Wight Distillery, Isle of Wight Festival, Majestic, Quay Arts, Rhythmtree Festival, Shanklin Theatre, Studio2, Strings, Taste Of Wight, Tipsy Wight and many more.

Head down to Ventnor Exchange from 10am on Saturday to find out more and enjoy the scene (don’t forget to wish them Happy Birthday).

