Missing Isle of Wight teen thought to be in Birmingham

Concerns are growing for a missing teenager from the Isle of Wight.

Mia, who is 14 and from Ryde, was last seen getting off a ferry in Southampton at 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Friday, 24 November).

She has not been in touch with her family, who are understandably growing increasingly concerned, as this is very out of character for Mia.

Description of Mia

We are issuing two additional photographs of Mia, so please take a look at them and let us know if you have seen her since yesterday afternoon.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of a slim build and has very long blonde hair, which has some pink colour in it.

She was last seen wearing grey or black trousers and a black puffa-style coat.

Share with friends in Birmingham

We believe that she may have travelled to the Birmingham area, so would ask you to share this appeal with any friends or family in that area.

Increasing concern

Inspector Rob Abel said:

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Mia’s safety the longer she is missing, so we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or heard from her, since yesterday afternoon. “We have had a great response from the public so far, helping to share our appeal, so thank you to those who have. “Mia, if you are reading this, please get in touch with either your family or us, so that we know that you are ok.”

Get in touch

Anyone who has seen Mia or has any other information about where she might be, should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170458126.