Justice minister ‘keen to help’ Isle of Wight council get hold of Camp Hill site, says MP

Island MP Bob Seely has met with a government minister to discuss the former Camp Hill prison being handed over to the council for redevelopment.

Bob talked with justice minister, Rory Stewart, about the site and how it could be brought into use by the Island’s council quickly.

The site has been unused since 2013 and the council has identified it as part of its regeneration plans with a broad idea to use it as a site for housing, community, commercial and social uses.

Seely: “Minister is keen to help”

Bob said,

“This is a significant piece of land lying dormant in an important position and I support the council in its desire to get the Ministry of Justice to hand it over without going through too many bureaucratic hurdles. “Doing so would save time and money and let the council get on and use the site to productively for the good of the Island through its regeneration plans. “It was a good meeting. The minister is keen to help and I stressed how important it is for the council to get hold of Camp Hill to ensure its long-term development for the good of the Island.”

Due diligence is now being carried out and Bob will have another meeting in the New Year with MoJ officials.