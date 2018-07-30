Vacant Camp Hill site still the ‘elephant in the room’

There are still no clear plans for the former Camp Hill prison site, although the Isle of Wight Council hope to one day own the land.

Director of regeneration, Chris Ashman, was questioned by councillors at Thursday’s policy and scrutiny committee for regeneration, housing, planning and the environment about the ‘elephant in the room’ — the former prison site that has remained vacant since 2013.

Large green field site

The draft regeneration strategy, released by the council on 19th July, said the site was ‘suitable for residential/ commercial/ community/ social infrastructure space. Large green field site, strategically located between Newport and West Cowes, within Medina Valley Key regeneration area’.

Although the site is listed on the council’s regeneration Website, it does not expand on any specific plans for the site.

A matter of interest to Conservative administration from day one

Mr Ashman said the ‘size of the project’ was a challenge.

He said:

“We wanted to go for projects that would be far more under control and would be more deliverable. “That being said, in the spirit of the wider agenda, clearly in terms of the use and the ability of that site, particularly within context of the [regeneration] report it has been a matter of interest to the Conservative administration from day one.”

He said key partners in negotiations were the Ministry of Justice and Homes England and a due diligence assessment would be undertaken on the site.

Ward councillor for Parkhurst, Cllr Andrew Garratt asked:

“Has Homes England stepped away and a planned transfer isn’t imminent as it was thought to be? “The council is taking a much more proactive role is my understand and potentially we could see, five years from now, the council could be an owner of the land?”

Whittle: “Dealing with slow cogs”

Responding, cabinet member for regeneration and business development Cllr Wayne Whittle said:

“We are dealing with very slow cogs. It’s not a fast process.”

Cllr Garratt said:

“But that is now an active pursuit to look to become the owner of the land?”

Whittle: ‘Ideal asset of land’

Cllr Whittle said:

“We don’t know what’s involved but it is an asset of land, and where it is situated next to the hospital it is ideal.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

