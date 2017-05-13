Kashmir Cafe announce their Isle of Wight Festival line-up

You just know what our ear-worm is going to now be for the weekend. Doug shares news of the Kashmir Cafe line-up. Ed

Now in its tenth year, Kashmir Café at the Isle of Wight Festival has just announced its lineup of acts for 2017, and visitors to the festival won’t be disappointed.

With a reputation for picking the best bands from across the world and mixing them with top Island talent, Kashmir Café is a must-visit stage on site, even more so when you discover it is a volunteer-run stage which focuses on supporting Island businesses, sells Island brewed Ale, Island Roasted Coffee, and all profits from its bar go directly to supporting Quay Arts.

Teenage Dirtbag special guests

On top of its lineup of up-and-coming acts, in recent years Kashmir Café has introduced a Special Guests slot, this year featuring the legendary WHEATUS!

Their biggest hit Teenage Ditrbag has racked up an incredible 100 million views on YouTube, and was one of the biggest songs of the year back in 2000.

All in all, Kashmir Café’s lineup features over 40 acts ranging from electronica to hard rock, through folk, indie, hip-hop, ska, and pretty much every other genre along the way.

Kashmir stage curator Doug Alldred said,

“Everyone who comes and volunteers at Kashmir Café works incredibly hard to make the stage the success it is, and we’re hugely grateful to John Giddings and the Isle of Wight Festival for supporting us. “This year we’ve really pushed the boat out on our lineup with Island based talent like Plastic Mermaids, festival favourites Wille & The Bandits and Tankus the Henge, and of course the biggest band we’ve ever squeezed onto our stage the amazing Wheatus! “We’re really looking forward to the festival, and continuing to support Quay Arts’ provision of arts and culture on the Island!”

Festival support vital for Quay Arts

Paul Armfield of Quay Arts said,

“Kashmir Cafe is crucially important to Quay Arts for a number of reasons, firstly, it allows us to expand our artistic programme beyond the gallery walls and to show off a fine selection of island musical and artistic talent to a much wider audience. “With the help of the amazing team of volunteers we also get to give everyone who enters the tent a a warm dose of Island hospitality and a taste of our wonderful beer. “In return, Quay Arts gets thrown a lifeline of cash that presently ensures that we can keep our doors open. Everybody benefits!”

