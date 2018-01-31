UKOG has sights set on 227 million barrels of oil at Arreton

As reported last week, UK Oil & Gas Investments PLC (UKOG) have announced today they will not be pursuing any oil exploration in the area off Compton, Isle of Wight.

The announcement explains that due to “low geological prospectivity, high environmental sensitivity and consequential high associated drilling costs” the company have allowed the license to lapse.

227 million barrels of oil

However, UKOG also has licences to drill in other parts of the Isle of Wight, and the announcement goes on to say,

As previously reported in January 2016, Xodus’ independent report allocated a gross mean aggregated oil in place of 227 million barrels (“MMbbl”) to the onshore Arreton oil discovery and associated Arreton South and North satellite prospects.

The company say “regulatory permitting activities are now underway to permit a planned appraisal drilling campaign in the first half of 2019”.

2019 drilling campaign

Stephen Sanderson, UKOG’s Executive Chairman, commented:

“The Arreton discovery on the Isle of Wight’s remains a key element of the company’s 2018 and 2019 growth strategy and plans. “We look forward to working with our partners towards a successful 2019 appraisal drilling campaign.”

