Lack of school bus places could result in 390,000 extra car journeys, say IW Greens

In five school years of parents (2018-19 intake) having to drive their children to school because there are not enough places on the school bus will result in 390,000 extra car journeys on the Isle of Wight says IW Green Party.

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

Vix Lowthion in Church Litten

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Green Party urges Isle of Wight Council to support public transport options for all school children on the Isle of Wight.

As reported recently, over 100 pupils are missing out on a school bus place this September – many of them in areas which are already inadequately served by public buses. Therefore the only option available to these families is to use the car to get to school.

The maths
To get 100 pupils there and back twice a day = 400 car journeys.

  • Five days a week = 2,000 car journeys
  • 39 weeks a year = 78,000 extra car journeys
  • Five school years = 390,000 extra car journeys

And that’s just projected for the 2018/19 students. It will get even worse as the years progress, unless extra capacity (buses, increased size of buses) is added into the system.

Lowthion: “We must support school transport”
Vix Lowthion, education spokesperson for IW Greens, says,

“Public transport is a public good. We must support school transport which adequately meets the needs of our young people – and gets cars off the road!

“The Council talks of being cost effective, but parents taking time off work or paying for additional child care is not a cost effective way to get a child to school.

“I urge the council to see common sense, support all road users especially at rush hour, and increase capacity on our school buses swiftly.”

Thursday, 6th September, 2018 1:44pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lsr

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Education, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

6 Comments on "Lack of school bus places could result in 390,000 extra car journeys, say IW Greens"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
tr2015

When I was a child I went to school on the bus – the public bus – on my own – not in a car.

Vote Up5-3Vote Down
6, September 2018 2:57 pm
ailvox

tr2015 – I’m pretty sure the problem there are actually NO PUBLIC BUSES!

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, September 2018 5:49 pm
ailvox

tr2015 – I’m pretty sure the problem there are actually NO PUBLIC BUSES!

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, September 2018 5:49 pm
mariner58
I totally agree that some areas of the Island are quite poorly served by public transport but it was my understanding that the pupils missing out were mostly those who’d voluntarily opted for a secondary school other than the appointed one. It used to be the norm that secondary school pupils, including those attending their designated school on free transport, would go to school once a day… Read more »
Vote Up1-2Vote Down
6, September 2018 5:24 pm
ailvox

What if you live in West Wight? What school could you attend that didn’t require a bus? Or Southwight?

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, September 2018 5:51 pm
ailvox

Also I guess if a parent is driving that’s 4 trips right? Two x there and back.

Vote Up00Vote Down
6, September 2018 5:52 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*