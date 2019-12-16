Landslip results in road closure and long diversion

Yaverland Road, Sandown has been closed to traffic.
The closure is necessary due to a landslip at Yaverland Road, Sandown between Marshcombe Shute and Meadow Way.
Diversion in place
The diversion will affect Marshcombe Shute, Morton Road, Morton Common, Avenue Road, Culver Parade and Yaverland Road.
Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.
