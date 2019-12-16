Landslip results in road closure and long diversion

Watch out for the diversion in place due to a landslip which has made it necessary to close the road

road closed sign

Yaverland Road, Sandown has been closed to traffic.

The closure is necessary due to a landslip at Yaverland Road, Sandown between Marshcombe Shute and Meadow Way.

Diversion in place
The diversion will affect Marshcombe Shute, Morton Road, Morton Common, Avenue Road, Culver Parade and Yaverland Road.

Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Monday, 16th December, 2019 9:16am

By

