Last chance to grab your tickets for Ventnor International Festival

Just £30 gets you into a whopping seventeen gigs today at the Ventnor International Festival. Across three venues in the sun-kissed seaside town, with musical genres spanning rock, garage, electronic, hip hop and jazz.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

bad sounds

If you haven’t booked your ticket for today’s Ventnor International Festival, worry not – there are still some available.

Just £30 gets you into a whopping seventeen gigs today in three venues across the town with musical genres spanning rock, garage, electronic, hip hop and jazz.

The Ventnor Winter Gardens, St Catherine’s Church and the Warehouse (up on the Industrial estate where the train station used to be) all play host to this fantastically curated programme from the lovely people at Ventnor Exchange.

Running order
Ventnor Winter Gardens will be hosting (follow links for more detail):

the parrots

A much-loved venue for music, St. Catherine’s Church, will be welcoming:

champs

Whilst up at The Warehouse on the Industrial Estate

Book now!
Tickets are still on sale through the Website or in person from the box office at Ventnor Exchange on Church Street.

Image: © Bad Sounds by Charlotte Patmore

Friday, 11th August, 2017 11:02am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fy3

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music, Ventnor, What's On

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*