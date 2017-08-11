If you haven’t booked your ticket for today’s Ventnor International Festival, worry not – there are still some available.

Just £30 gets you into a whopping seventeen gigs today in three venues across the town with musical genres spanning rock, garage, electronic, hip hop and jazz.

The Ventnor Winter Gardens, St Catherine’s Church and the Warehouse (up on the Industrial estate where the train station used to be) all play host to this fantastically curated programme from the lovely people at Ventnor Exchange.

Tickets are still on sale through the Website or in person from the box office at Ventnor Exchange on Church Street.

Image: © Bad Sounds by Charlotte Patmore