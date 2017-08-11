If you haven’t booked your ticket for today’s Ventnor International Festival, worry not – there are still some available.
Just £30 gets you into a whopping seventeen gigs today in three venues across the town with musical genres spanning rock, garage, electronic, hip hop and jazz.
The Ventnor Winter Gardens, St Catherine’s Church and the Warehouse (up on the Industrial estate where the train station used to be) all play host to this fantastically curated programme from the lovely people at Ventnor Exchange.
Running order
Ventnor Winter Gardens will be hosting (follow links for more detail):
- 14.00: Nakamarra
- 15.00: Dead Pretties
- 16.30: Bad Sounds (pictured)
- 19.00: Happyness
- 20.30: The Parrots (pictured below)
- 22.00: Childhood
- 23.15: Rough Trade DJs
A much-loved venue for music, St. Catherine’s Church, will be welcoming:
- 16.30: Moses Boyd
- 18:00: Puma Blue
- 19.30: Sleep Well
- 20.30: Girl Ray
Whilst up at The Warehouse on the Industrial Estate
- 15.00: Goo Lagoon
- 16.15: Pale Seas
- 17.45: Her’s
- 19.30: Cosmo Pyke
- 23.15: CHAMPS (pictured above)
- 00.30: Elder Island
Book now!
Tickets are still on sale through the Website or in person from the box office at Ventnor Exchange on Church Street.
Image: © Bad Sounds by Charlotte Patmore
Friday, 11th August, 2017 11:02am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fy3
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Music, Ventnor, What's On
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓