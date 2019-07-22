Last chance to see inside Wendy Welsford’s Open Studio

Passionate about protecting the environment, much of Wendy’s work is created using items she’s collected from the coastline.

Montage of work by Wendy Welsford

If you haven’t made it out to Niton yet to see Wendy Welsford’s Open Studio, today (Monday) is your last chance for another year.

After graduating from Nick Martin’s portfolio course last year, Wendy has thrown herself into her art, constantly creating and pushing herself to try new ideas.

Where and when
Wendy’s studio will be open today (Monday) until 5pm.

Head to Tudor Meade, Newport Road, Niton – to the left of the Methodist Church as you go up the hill out of Niton towards Newport. There’s a gravel drive with a concrete slope to the studio.

You can follow Wendy on Instagram

Undyed blanket
You can also see Wendy’s brilliant brilliant undyed wool blanket at Ventnor Artists’ Collective exhibition as part of Ventnor Fringe Festival.

The undyed blanket

Open 11am-7pm daily 23rd-28th July at Ventnor Central (the old youth centre).

