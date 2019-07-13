Don’t miss Ventnor Artists Collective (VAC) Summer Exhibition at Ventnor Fringe

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

VAC Summer Exhibition

As well as all the live music, comedy, dance and theatre, there’s also a chance to check out the Summer Exhibition of the Ventnor Artists Collective (VAC).

It promises to be a sumptuous feast for the senses and will include paintings, ceramics, textiles and the occasional live music.

Guest artists

There’ll be a chance to speak to the artists during the Summer Exhibition and VAC will also be welcoming two guest artists.

Mary King will be presenting a harp-based interactive performance and Teresa Grimaldi will be bringing her Magnificent Gift Shop.

As well as all the artworks on display, there’ll be a grandiose transformation of the hall to look forward to.

Where and when

Head to the Central Hall (the former Youth Centre), Victoria Street, Ventnor.

Open daily between 11am and 7pm from 23rd to 28th July 2019.

If you are performing at Ventnor Fringe Festival and would like to share details of your event with OnTheWight readers, pop over to our simple and easy to use event feature order form.

Our thanks to VAC for sponsoring this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free