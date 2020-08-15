Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures: 15th August 2020

There has been another slight increase in the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight, rising from 426 to 428 – making the rate per 100,000 of population 301.9.

This compares with 521 cases in neighbouring Portsmouth (242.4 per 100,000 of population) and 979 cases in Southampton (387.8 per 100,000 of population).

Total number of deaths

The total number of deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate remains at 86.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 43 deaths in care homes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Test and Trace App

The Isle of Wight has again been chosen as a testing ground for the new Test and Trace Coronavirus App.

This time it’s going to work in a different way and residents should have now received a letter with their unique code to activate the smartphone App.

Image: National Cancer Institute under CC BY 2.0



