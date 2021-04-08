Latest Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination figures

The number of Covid-19 jabs on the Isle of Wight has more than halved what was given out last week, following the government’s pausing of new categories in the Covid vaccine rollout.

The latest data from NHS England shows between 28th March and 4th April only 5,779 doses were issued.

Data recorded by the National Immunisation Management Service shows for the week before that, 21st to 28th March, more than twice the vaccines were handed out (12,125).

Earlier this month, it was announced the Island’s vaccination centre in Newport, at the Riverside Centre, would put on hold vaccinations for those not on the Government’s priority list until 19th April.

National supply issues have meant second doses of the vaccines have been prioritised ahead of first doses, to give people the full protection.

87,850 first vaccines given

In the week up to 4th April, a total of 830 first and 4,949 second vaccine doses were given, taking the Island’s cumulative total of doses issued to 106,895.

In total, 87,850 first vaccines have been taken, with 19,045 people receiving their full doses.

While the supply of vaccines has reduced, local efforts have turned towards encouraging those most at risk to receive their first dose if they have not already had it.

73.4 per cent of 16+ residents had first dose

Across the Island, nearly 73.4 per cent of its 16-plus population have had at least their first dose.

In older adult care homes, 90.6 per cent of residents and in younger adult care homes, 97.3 per cent have had at least their first dose.

NHS staff: 80 per cent had second dose

The Covid-19 vaccination hub has re-opened at St Mary’s Hospital for its staff as well as other health and social care workers, and recent figures released from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust say 80 per cent of its staff have so far had their second doses.

The trust has also been handing out ‘A Great Big Thank You’ gift boxes for all its staff as a thank you for everyone’s hard work over the past year.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed